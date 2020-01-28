Picture: Hey Palu

Take a look at the decor and cocktails available at stylish Edinburgh bar Hey Palu

Take a look inside and what’s on offer at this Edinburgh bar and restaurant.

This modern Italian bar, which opened late last year, serves drinks inspired by the Italian aperitivo style of drinking with Vermouths, amari, bitters and aperitivi featuring throughout the cocktail selection. There are also a range of Italian-inspired sharing plates available to enjoy in the retro seating area.

Hey Palu is split into two spaces: the Campari space, a lively bar area suitable for pre-dinner drinks or late cocktails, and the Martini space filled with ample seating to while away an evening at leisure.

1. The Martini space

The Italian inspired bar has made sure every drink on the menu has at least one product from Italian shores with Vermouths, Amari and Bitter Apperitivi a strong feature throughout.

2. The bar

The on-site off-licence sells bottles of the bars favourite libations Negroni, Gin Martini and Rum n Raisin Old Fashioned to go.

3. Hey Palu at home

Vermouths, Amari, and Bitter Apperitivi are a strong feature throughout the house-made creations, and can be enjoyed as a flight.

4. Cocktail flight

