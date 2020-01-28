Take a look at the decor and cocktails available at stylish Edinburgh bar Hey Palu
Take a look inside and what’s on offer at this Edinburgh bar and restaurant.
This modern Italian bar, which opened late last year, serves drinks inspired by the Italian aperitivo style of drinking with Vermouths, amari, bitters and aperitivi featuring throughout the cocktail selection. There are also a range of Italian-inspired sharing plates available to enjoy in the retro seating area.
1. The Martini space
Hey Palu is split into two spaces: the Campari space, a lively bar area suitable for pre-dinner drinks or late cocktails, and the Martini space filled with ample seating to while away an evening at leisure.