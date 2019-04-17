T-Rex in Glasgow: where to see ‘Trix’, what to expect and ticket prices

Dinosaur fans should be planning a trip to Glasgow this spring as not only is Dippy still in residence at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, a T-Rex skeleton is also now on show in the city.

Glasgow is the only European stop for the Tyrannosaurus Rex tour. Named Trix, the skeleton is only one of three of the most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons in the world.

The 66-million-year-old fossil is the centrepiece of an exhibition which also features a range of exciting interactive exhibits.

Where and when it is on?

Trix is in town from tomorrow, 18 April until the 31 July at the Kelvin Hall, meaning that kids can enjoy the exhibition over the Easter and summer holidays.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £14 for adults and £8 for children (3-16 years old), with a family ticket - two adults and two kids - priced at £39.50. They’re available to buy online here.

The exhibition is open from 10am-5pm daily and pre-booked tickets are available for timed entry to ensure any queuing for customers is minimised.

Don’t worry if you’ve not pre-booked tickets as they are available from the Kelvin Hall reception desk on the day.

And although timed entry is allocated on an hourly basis this will not stop customers from staying longer during quieter periods.

What to expect

Although Trix is the main star of the show, visitors can also find out about life as a T-Rex from information from her bones, such as what her diet was, how she looked and where she thrived.

There’s also a range of interactive exhibits on display where you can find out if you can outrun or outcycle a T-Rex, become a graffiti artist and design your own dinosaur, discover if you weigh as much as T-Rex, make a T-Rex move and dance, find a fossil on a virtual dig and, for the Scottish leg only, see the fossilsed dinosaur footprints found on Skye.

What about food and drink?

Glasgow’s Big Feed vendors will be offering a range of street food dishes, sweet treats and coffee in the dino-themed cafe.

As well as this there will be an exhibition shop, open seven days, with dinosaur themed gifts for all ages.

Is Dippy still in Glasgow?

January this year saw the arrival of Dippy - a 26 metre long skeleton of a diplodocus - who is on a tour of the UK having left London’s Natural History Museum for the first time since 1905. The attraction has been the most popular at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery since 2006 and has so far seen over 257,000 visitors.

If you want to combine a trip to see both Trix and Dippy, you’ll need to do so before the 6 May as that’s when Dippy moves on to Newcastle.

