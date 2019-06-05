Sweaty feet, blossoming romance and Friday night discos - readers share their best memories of Murrayfield Ice Rink

If Murrayfield Ice Rink could talk, it would share a thousand stories of ice hockey dreams, Bauer skates and hundreds of teenage hearts breaking at the Friday night discos.

We asked you to share some of your fondest memories and you did not disapoint.

Icerama in aid of the National Skating Association - Margaret Hardie Eliy - Robb and Marlyn Smithin 1956.

'Borrowed my dad's ice hockey skates'

Thomas Kinnear: "Lived in Loanhead in the sixties, borrowed my dad's Ice hockey skates and bused it here on my own because I loved skating so much and none of my mates, coal miners sons, motor bike riders, were really into it. Borrowed my mums and sisters beads to wear...Why?....It was the sixties and it just felt good....Copped a little bit of flak, but for the most part I was left alone to skate around and around and dream of the days to come when I would travel beyond the world I grew up in.....some great memories, whilst typing this I had some vivid flashbacks, Wow!! Seems like yesterday."

Romance blossomed

Paul Sayers: "Met my wife there, I was 15 years old, my wife Linda was 13. She literally fell over me, I picked her up off the ice. Celebrating our 40th Anniversary this year."

Murrayfield Ice Rink - amateur Ice Show - Icerama - Angela Francis - Sheila Armstrong and Helen Brown.

Louise Wilson: "My parents met there around 1960, and my dad did speed skating. I went to skating lessons around 1972...I was the worst pupil ever, and still can't ice skate to this day! My kids went there to disco nights, and now my eldest grandchild...a family institution."

Katherine Sturrock: "I spent many happy hours at Murrayfield Ice Rink. We used to drive through from Cumbernauld on weekends for lessons and to attend the Sunday Club session. I met my husband at the Club. Sheila, the lady who introduced us, thought we might like to ice dance together. We’ll have been married 22 years in September and Sheila was at the wedding."

Vikki Cavanagh: "Met a very handsome skinny young guy in there in the 90’s 24 years later I married him."

Friday and Saturday night discos

Murrayfield Ice Rink Amateur Ice Show - Icerama - Sailors chorus.

Carolyn Smith: "I have very happy memories of spending every Saturday morning at the ice rink skating to Ackerman Bilk playing Strangers on the Shore. I was 10 years old & the year was 1962. I walked over Roseburn park from my home to spend a few hours practicing the skills of skating & dreaming I could, some day, be expert at it - sadly it wasn't to be."

Nicki Forrest: "Saturday night late sessions 7.30 - 10.30 in the early-mid eighties. Dj playing northern soul. ALL the lights off apart from 2 big spotlights that roamed the ice looking for people who fell over, and then locked onto them until they hobbled off to the side. Ace! Started my life long love of Northern Soul too."

Denise Steyn: "Friday and Saturday nights disco. Sunday ice hockey. Christmas Eve they used turn down the lights and use spotlights - loved it."

Ando Anderson: "So, when I started going to the disco Friday and Saturday, I got made to drag my wee brother along, who ended up playing for the hockey team!"

Murrayfield ice rink Edinburgh - Young skaters club Hallowe'en Party.

Lorna Scott: "Every time I hear Dancing Queen I am transported to Murrayfield ice rink."

Laura Kendall: "Friday night disco... loved when I got my own Bauer skates with neon pink guards."

Michelle Reilly: "Fantastic place back in the day Monday night , Wednesday nigh, Friday night disco, Saturday night, Sunday afternoon - we practically lived there, a lot of fab memories."

Sunday races and competitions

Debbie Smith: "Travelled an hour every Sunday for the racers as a child right through to adulthood ."

Steph Main Lees: "I spent 23 years on this ice pad which resulted in x5 Scottish Senior Ladies Champion and x3 British Senior Ladies Champion titles and many other competition wins including Internationally. My dad played in the nets for the racers and my brother played ice hockey too. Had quite a few articles in The Edinburgh Evening News back in my day also. Was my second home every day of the week.....Fantastic memories!"

A beginners class at Murrayfield Ice Rink, Edinburgh

Ann Mulholland wrote: "I remember going with friends and a youth club I helped with had great times and lots of laughs slipping and sliding on the ice, also thought about taking up lessons but never did it."

Sweaty feet and the infamous burgers...

Joanne Mairs: "Loved that place when I was a kid. My mum took me every week until I was old enough to go by myself. Burgers were awesome too. Happy memories."

Chris Kearsley: "Spent lots of time there in the 70s...went back again in 2016 and apart from a coat of paint... It hadn't changed...Great place though."

Ken Johnston: "I remember the smell of sweaty feet."

Murrayfield ice skating club's carnival on ice held at Murrayfield ice rink.

Curlers try out the new seven-lane curling rink at Murrayfield ice rink in Edinburgh, December 1980.