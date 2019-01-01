Susan Boyle set for career comeback after signing up for ‘Champion of Champions’ showcase

SUSAN Boyle is set to make a major career comeback ten years after finding fame on Britain’s Got Talent - by appearing on a ‘Champion of Champions’ edition of the show in the United States.

The Scottish singer is also thought to be recording a new album in 2019, a decade on from her stunning performance of ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ first airing on national television.

Subo, 57, recorded her section of AGT: The Champions in October and will return to the US next month for the next stage of the competition.

The singer, from Blackburn, West Lothian, is signed to Syco, the record label founded by BGT boss Simon Cowell.

A source close to the singer told the Daily Record: “This is a big year for Susan and she is very much stepping back into the limelight with her AGT champions appearance being just the start.”

“The anniversary of her audition which made headlines around the world is the perfect time to launch a career comeback, and Simon and Susan are both very excited about the year ahead.”

It has been three years since Boyle was last in the recording studio, releasing the album ‘A Wonderful World’ in 2016.

Subo has largely remained out of the public eye since, but told the Sunday Mirror that a group of yobs had been abusing her in her home town of Blackburn in July.

She has also rowed with family members and had not spoken to brother Gerry for more than two years before the pair recently reconciled.

And sources close to the singer say she is now “in a good place” and has spent most of the last year preparing for her comeback.

Boyle told the Daily Record: “I couldn’t walk away from a second chance to prove myself.”

“I’m really looking forward to singing – this time, with something to prove.”

Among the other BGT stars taking part in AGT: The Champions, are singer Paul Potts, dancing dog act Ashleigh Butler and Sully, illusionist Darcey Oake, magician Issy Simpson and recent BGT winner, comedian Lee Ridley, better known as Lost Voice Guy.