Susan Boyle and Annie Lennox elevated to Hall of Fame at Scottish Music Awards

Annie Lennox, Mark Knopfler and Susan Boyle were among the acts honoured as a host of big names flocked to Glasgow for the 20th annual Scottish Music Awards last night.

Snow Patrol, Kyle Falconer, Frightened Rabbit and Gary Clark also picked up major honours at the gala ceremony at the SEC in Glasgow.

Both Lennox and Boyle were inducted into the Scottish Music Hall of Fame at the event, an annual main fundraiser for the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins Scotland.

Boyle, the West Lothian singer who shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent almost ten years ago, has since gone on to sell more than 25 million albums.

The 57-year-old, who opened the event, said: “I’m also incredibly honoured and speechless that I will be inducted into the Scottish Music Hall of Fame.”

Aberdeen-born Lennox was recognised for a career spanning five decades, which includes winning eight Brit Awards and selling more than 80 million albums.

Lennox, who sent a video message to the event, said: “I just wanted to say thank you so much for giving me this very special award. I’m so proud of the work that Nordoff Robbins does.”

Dire Straits frontman Knopfler was named a “Living Legend” ahead of a stage musical version of Local Hero, the classic Scottish film he wrote the soundtrack for, being launched in Edinburgh in the spring. Knopfler and writer-director Bill Forsyth are both working on the adaptation.

Frightened Rabbit were honoured with a songwriting award months after the death of frontman Scott Hutchison, who wrote the majority of the band’s songs.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of promoters DF Concerts, whose venue King Tut’s was sponsoring the songwriting award, said: “It’s a venue that most bands start off in and Frightened Rabbit was one of them back in 2006 when they first played the venue. Their music and lyrics will always hold a special place in our hearts at DF Concerts and King Tut’s, as well as in the rest of the Scottish music community.”

Dundee-born Gary Clark, former singer with Danny Wilson, received a music business award for his songwriting, while Snow Patrol were named best artist.

Fellow Dundonian Kyle Falconer, who won the best album honour, said: “I put my heart and soul into that record and for it to be appreciated by any human is acceptance enough for me, but to receive such a significant award as this has been the cherry on the cake of a truly brilliant year.”

Concert promoter Donald Macleod, chair of Nordoff Robbins Scotland, received an outstanding contribution award for his efforts on behalf of the charity.

He said: “The work we’ve done will support music therapy and those who need it across the country.”