Sunshine on Leith voted UK’s favourite football anthem

The Proclaimers have thanked fans after their song Sunshine on Leith was voted the nation’s favourite footy anthem in a BBC poll.

The song, long adopted as a favourite of Hibs, topped the Football Anthems World Cup on the Steve Lamacq Show on radio station BBC6.

The rousing ballad beat Half Man Half Biscuit’s All I Want for Christmas is the Dukla Prague Away Kit in the poll by 70% to 30%, with more than 7,800 people voting.

The Proclaimers took to Twitter to thank fans for their votes.

After the result one devotee tweeted in response: “Deserved IMO. Saw my team bt Hibs in a few finals but they still sang. I think that song moved every neutral when they finally won the cup.”