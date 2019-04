'The Upside Down' bar will be full of themed and classic cocktails, 80s nostalgia and a return of the Demagorgan, and will run from 7 June until 1 September.

1. The Upside Down is back Head to Edinburgh Arches at 27 East Market Street from 7 June for some 80s nostalgia.

2. Gordon the Demagorgan Also making a welcome return is Gordon, the bar's friendly Demagorgan.

3. Boozy ice cream float Like last year, drinks will include boozy ice cream floats.

4. Cocktails As well as classic and retro cocktails, there will be themed drinks such as Eleven - a classic take on the Alabama Slammer.

