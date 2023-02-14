They say the ‘best things in life are free’ and in that case it could be said that many of the best things are in Edinburgh as you don’t have to spend money to have a good time here.
Edinburgh Castle, Camera Obscura, events like the Military Tattoo… These popular tourist attractions are popular for good reason but they’ll cost you a pretty penny to visit, so what else is out there for the frugally inclined? Is it possible for the most visited Scottish location to have ‘cheap thrills’ for us to enjoy? The answer is yes, you just need to know where to look.
Edinburgh has a fascinating history and its gorgeous views have seen the historic capital star in many famous films. With a wealth of attractions, parks, museums and galleries (free of charge) to choose from, all you need is someone to point you in the right direction to enjoy these not-so-hidden gems.
Here’s what to do in Edinburgh without paying in this (non-exhaustive) list of 14 free attractions that you’re sure to love.
1. Royal Botanic Garden
The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh boasts 70 acres of stunning landscape which houses over 2,400 varieties of plants. Entry to the gardens is free and you can enjoy this sensational experience just one mile north from the city centre. Note: there is one part of the Royal Botanic Garden that is not free to visit, the glasshouses.
Photo: Ross Rankin (Canva Pro)
2. Arthur’s Seat
Arthur’s Seat is the highest of a group of hills which dates back to around 2,000 years ago. Formed from the remains of a volcano now extinct, the location sits within the famous Holyrood Park and is visited all year round for its cultural heritage, wildlife and incredible views of Edinburgh which can be enjoyed from its vantage points.
Photo: Mike Newbry (Pexels)
3. St Giles’ Cathedral
St Giles’ Cathedral was originally founded by King David I in 1124 and has served as a church for the majority of the millennium. Located in the heart of Edinburgh, the beautiful cathedral caught the attention of the world after it became the site where her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, lay at rest while in Scotland.
Photo: K. Mitch Hodge (Unsplash)
4. National Museum of Scotland
As written on their website, here you can “explore the diversity of the natural world, world cultures, art and design, science and technology and Scottish history, all in one amazing building.” Enjoy free entry into a world of historical treasures which includes fascinating Scottish archaeological discoveries and medieval memorabilia.
Photo: Andrew Milligan (PA)