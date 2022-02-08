1. Beautiful Meadow-view apartment

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is the perfect city stay for couples this Valentine’s Day. Situated in an award-winning development on the edge of the Old Town, this apartment is only a few minutes’ walk from Edinburgh University and George Square. The huge open plan sitting room, kitchen and dining area is made even more stunning by the breath-taking, high-floor view overlooking The Meadows Park and the city to the Pentland Hills in the distance. Complete with a large sofa and a rotating cuddle chair, it’s a superb spot to make a trip to Edinburgh even more special. A two-night stay here for two people this Valentine’s Day is £500.

Photo: www.houst.com