Houst is the world’s biggest Airbnb management company and, with Valentine’s Day coming up, have put together their top picks that can be booked right now.
So, here are the 10 most romantic options for that romantic weekend away you’ve been dreaming of.
1. Beautiful Meadow-view apartment
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is the perfect city stay for couples this Valentine’s Day. Situated in an award-winning development on the edge of the Old Town, this apartment is only a few minutes’ walk from Edinburgh University and George Square. The huge open plan sitting room, kitchen and dining area is made even more stunning by the breath-taking, high-floor view overlooking The Meadows Park and the city to the Pentland Hills in the distance. Complete with a large sofa and a rotating cuddle chair, it’s a superb spot to make a trip to Edinburgh even more special. A two-night stay here for two people this Valentine’s Day is £500.
2. New Town Studio Apartment
This sleek and modern apartment is situated in the heart of the New Town. Featuring a Hypnos® King Size Bed, a widescreen Smart TV and a fully-equipped kitchen, it makes an ideal home away from home to explore what the city has to offer. The price for two nights for two people sharing is £205.
3. The Edinburgh Rooftop Terrace
This stunning central Edinburgh apartment is one of the city's most unique properties with unrivalled views of Edinburgh Castle with its own private south-facing terrace. Located in the heart of the city on Rose Street, plenty of the city’s best restaurants, cafes and bars are right on the doorstep making it a fantastic location for wining and dining your valentine this month. The price for two nights for two is £532.
4. York Place
Situated on prestigious York Place in the heart of Edinburgh, this beautiful self-contained suite, which boasts a Queen size bed and Grand Piano, offers a quiet and peaceful oasis in the Georgian city centre. The apartment, which retains original features, has recently been refurbished throughout to a very high standard. With all major attractions a stone’s throw away and a tram stop for the airport situated just around the corner, this spacious and elegant apartment is the perfect base for a romantic mini break for two.
The price for two nights for two people sharing is £357.
