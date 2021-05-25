It's unlikely you've ever stayed in holiday accommodation like AirShip 2 before.

Unique Scottish Staycations: Book a stay in the space-aged AirShip 2 architectural pod in Drimnin with incredible views over the Sound of Mull

Holiday accommodation doesn’t get any more spectacular than the unique AirShip 2, overlooking Scotland’s rugged and scenic west coast.

The quirky Highland pod, designed by the renowned architects Roderick James, is a gleaming out-of-this-world aluminium pod for two, perfectly situated to enjoy some of the country’s best scenery.

It’s located in absolute seclusion on a four-acre private estate in Drimnin and enjoys views over the Sound of Mull to the island of Mull and town of Tobermory.You can feast your eyes on the view through the ‘dragonfly’ windows, with a wood burner and blankets keeping things cozy if the weather is chilly.Inside the industrial-style fixtures and fittings show incredible attention to detail, throughout the ‘snug’ area with books and binoculars, the well-equipped kitchenette, and the comfy kingsize bed with porthole windows for morning views.There’s also a spacious shower room, an outdoor sitting area, and dogs are welcome.The surrounding area is a walker’s paradise, while if you need to stock up on supplies the village of Lochaline is just half an hour away.

If you want to explore further, Oban is nearby with regular ferries to the Scottish islands.

You can book AirShip 2 at www.hostunusual.com.

1. A room with a view

The pod offers spectacular views over the Sound of Mull.

2. Splendid isolation

AirShip 2 is located on a private estate so there are no worries about noisy neighbours.

3. Architect-designed

The amazing building was designed by renowned architects Roderick James.

4. Warming up

There's a wood burner to keep things cosy if the Scottish weather takes a turn for the worse.

