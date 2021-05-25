It’s located in absolute seclusion on a four-acre private estate in Drimnin and enjoys views over the Sound of Mull to the island of Mull and town of Tobermory.You can feast your eyes on the view through the ‘dragonfly’ windows, with a wood burner and blankets keeping things cozy if the weather is chilly.Inside the industrial-style fixtures and fittings show incredible attention to detail, throughout the ‘snug’ area with books and binoculars, the well-equipped kitchenette, and the comfy kingsize bed with porthole windows for morning views.There’s also a spacious shower room, an outdoor sitting area, and dogs are welcome.The surrounding area is a walker’s paradise, while if you need to stock up on supplies the village of Lochaline is just half an hour away.