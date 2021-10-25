Scotland is blessed with over 11,000 miles of coastline, from dramatic cliffs to white sandy beaches.

And with Scottish Coronavirus regulations now permitting unrestricted travel within Scotland, thousands of Scots are planning to visit other parts of the country for their summer breaks as uncertainty continues to surround travel abroad.

Luckily for all of us, we’re spoilt for choice when looking for picturesque seaside getaways.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best seaside resort they had been to in Scotland. These were their top picks.

1. Plockton On the banks of Loch Carron, Plockton is a picturesque village in the Scottish Highlands.

2. Castlebay Castlebay, Isle of Barra: This charming town is the main village and a community council area on the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland and is one the most popular seaside visits on our list.

3. Tobermory Tobermory, Isle of Mull: An instantly recognisable town in Scotland with its brightly coloured harbour street and vibrant homes which attract many tourists to the island.

4. Millport The only town on the island of Great Cumbrae which lies just offshore from Largs coast. Millport curves around an attractive hilly bay on the south coast.