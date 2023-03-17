All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
Some of the most visited attractions in Scotland for 2022.
Some of the most visited attractions in Scotland for 2022.
Some of the most visited attractions in Scotland for 2022.

Top Attractions in Scotland: Here are the 11 Scottish attractions that had the most visitors in 2022 - from the National Museum to the Burrell Collection

Nearly two million people visited the number one attraction.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:43 GMT

The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA) has revealed that its members have enjoyed a post-pandemic footfall boost – with numbers increasing by 128 per cent in Scotland compared to 2021.

The figures were released as the country marks Scottish Tourism Month, and sees Scotland take 11 of the 100 most popular UK-wide attractions.

Bernard Donoghue, Director of ALVA, said: “These figures show that visitors flocked back to their favourite places in 2022 to breathe, heal, repair and to enjoy special moments with special people in special places. The year ended strongly with attractions reporting a very busy Christmas, strong visitor numbers and strong retail sales. People clearly wanted to create special memories with their loved ones after two difficult years and a challenging economic climate.

“We are still experiencing the tourism equivalent of ‘long Covid’ with many attractions still not back up to 2019 visitor levels due, mainly, to the absence of international visitors, notably from China and the Far East, but I am confident that they will return this year and we will see a continuing healthy recovery.”

Here are all 11 of Scotland’s top attractions.

Situated on Edinburgh's Chambers Street, the National Museum of Scotland is the 11th most popular attraction in the UK - and the top free attraction. It rose nine places on the list, with a 199 per cent increase in visitors, leading to a total footfall of 1,973,751.

1. National Museum of Scotland

Situated on Edinburgh's Chambers Street, the National Museum of Scotland is the 11th most popular attraction in the UK - and the top free attraction. It rose nine places on the list, with a 199 per cent increase in visitors, leading to a total footfall of 1,973,751. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The most popular paid for attraction in Scotland is Edinburgh Castle. In 2021 it was only 41st in the UK list but 1,346,168 visitors in 2002 saw it rise to 16th place - an increase of 218 per cent.

2. Edinburgh Castle

The most popular paid for attraction in Scotland is Edinburgh Castle. In 2021 it was only 41st in the UK list but 1,346,168 visitors in 2002 saw it rise to 16th place - an increase of 218 per cent. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
In third place - and 17th in the UK - is Edinburgh's National Gallery on the Capital's Mound. A total of 1,277,230 people visited in 2022 - up a huge 322 per cent on 2021.

3. Scottish National Gallery

In third place - and 17th in the UK - is Edinburgh's National Gallery on the Capital's Mound. A total of 1,277,230 people visited in 2022 - up a huge 322 per cent on 2021. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Glasgow's most popular attraction, with 1,173,242 visitors in 2022, is the Riverside Museum. The attraction on the banks of the River Clyde contains a collection of travel-related exhibits and saw visitor numbers rise by 276 per cent.

4. Riverside Museum

Glasgow's most popular attraction, with 1,173,242 visitors in 2022, is the Riverside Museum. The attraction on the banks of the River Clyde contains a collection of travel-related exhibits and saw visitor numbers rise by 276 per cent. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ScotlandPeopleChina