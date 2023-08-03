All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Things to do in Edinburgh for free: 13 Awesome things in Edinburgh that cost nothing

If the “best things in life are free” then we could say that many of the best things are in Edinburgh as you don’t have to break the bank to have a good time here.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 14th Feb 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 13:28 BST

Edinburgh Castle, Camera Obscura, the Military Tattoo… These popular tourist attractions are beloved for good reason but they’ll cost you a pretty penny to visit, so what else is out there for the frugally inclined? Is it possible for the most visited city in Scotland to have ‘cheap thrills’ for us to enjoy?

The answer is definitely, you just need to know where to get started. Edinburgh has a fascinating history and its gorgeous views have seen the historic capital feature in many famous films. With a wealth of attractions, parks, galleries and museums to choose from, all you need is someone to point you in the right direction.

Here’s what you can do in Edinburgh without paying in this list of 13 free attractions that will delight you.

Arthur’s Seat is the remains of a now-extinct volcano sitting within the Holyrood Park. Lava samples from the site have been dated 335 to 341 million years old. Arthur's Seat is popular all year round for its cultural heritage, wildlife and incredible views of Edinburgh which can be enjoyed from its vantage points.

1. Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat is the remains of a now-extinct volcano sitting within the Holyrood Park. Lava samples from the site have been dated 335 to 341 million years old. Arthur's Seat is popular all year round for its cultural heritage, wildlife and incredible views of Edinburgh which can be enjoyed from its vantage points. Photo: via Wallpaper Flare

Photo Sales
Portobello Beach is a beautiful seaside suburb with two miles worth of sandy beaches to explore. Located only a few miles from the city centre of Edinburgh, the location is affectionately referred to as ‘Porty’ by locals and it offers some incredible views overlooking the Forth. With the right weather it is perfect for a swimming or sunbathing session.

2. Portobello Beach

Portobello Beach is a beautiful seaside suburb with two miles worth of sandy beaches to explore. Located only a few miles from the city centre of Edinburgh, the location is affectionately referred to as ‘Porty’ by locals and it offers some incredible views overlooking the Forth. With the right weather it is perfect for a swimming or sunbathing session. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Speaking of the Royal Mile and Grassmarket, when walking through these areas you’ll notice a flurry of tourists eagerly following an umbrella-wielding individual who seems knowledgeable of Edinburgh. These free walking tours take place from the Royal Mile and give you a chance to learn more about Edinburgh’s heritage (but you may be asked to donate!)

3. Free walking tours

Speaking of the Royal Mile and Grassmarket, when walking through these areas you’ll notice a flurry of tourists eagerly following an umbrella-wielding individual who seems knowledgeable of Edinburgh. These free walking tours take place from the Royal Mile and give you a chance to learn more about Edinburgh’s heritage (but you may be asked to donate!) Photo: byronv2 (Flickr)

Photo Sales
Dean Village is a former village located just five minutes away from Princes Street, Edinburgh. It was founded in the twelfth century and offers a picturesque stroll for visitors who can enjoy its vintage architecture and indulge in the solace of a location called ‘an oasis of calm in the city’.

4. Dean Village

Dean Village is a former village located just five minutes away from Princes Street, Edinburgh. It was founded in the twelfth century and offers a picturesque stroll for visitors who can enjoy its vintage architecture and indulge in the solace of a location called ‘an oasis of calm in the city’. Photo: Cooper Kinley (Canva Pro)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghEdinburgh CastleMuseumsScotlandStaycation Scotland