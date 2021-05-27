The 10 most popular small Scottish towns searched for online in the UK in the last year

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals, examined the search volume in the past year for all Scottish towns and villages with a population of less than 20,000.
The ranking was drawn up using the average number of monthly searches on Google for these locations with the terms "things to do in" and "what to do in” to determine the most popular destinations with holiday-makers.
And here are the results...
1. Fort William - 3,490 searches per month
A favourite with tourists every year due to its stunning Highlands location, whether for skiing and snowboarding in the winter or hiking in the summer. And Glenfinnan Viaduct, of Harry Potter fame, is only a short drive away.
Photo: Jack Anstey via Unsplash
2. Oban - 3,290 searches per month
Dubbed as the 'Gateway to the Isles', Oban is the perfect place to visit en route to the Inner and Outer Hebrides. Also known for its whisky and as the seafood capital of Scotland.
Photo: Nancy Hann via Pixabay
3. Aviemore - 3,290 searches per month
A favourite for travellers looking to explore the wilderness of the Cairngorms National Park. Majestic mountains, gorgeous lochs and dense forests surround the town and offer a range of year-round activities for its visitors.
Photo: Bayo Adegunloye via Unsplash
4. St Andrews - 2,220 searches per month
Known as the 'home of golf' and has many magnificent courses. The University of St Andrews is the third-oldest university in the English-speaking world and there are plenty of cafes, bars and restaurants to enjoy.
Photo: dun_deagh via Flickr