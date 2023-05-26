All Sections
Staycation Scotland 2023: 11 romantic Scottish Highland getaways on the banks of stunning lochs

The Scottish Highlands are world-renowned for the beauty of their moors, mountains and lochs.
By David Hepburn
Published 20th Apr 2021, 16:35 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:14 BST

Now that winter is behind us it’s the perfect time to get out and explore the romantic and remote expanses of wilderness the Highlands offer.

When choosing where to stay, what could be better than a cabin, guest house, hotel or holiday home right on the banks of a beautiful loch?

With picture-postcard views guaranteed, here are 11 great lochside accomodation options for post-lockdown Highland adventures.

They can all be booked at www.booking.com.

Featuring a garden with dramatic mountain views over Loch Linnhe and close to Glencoe, Skyfall Glencoe at Creag an-t Sionnaich offers guests a first floor suite with a balcony.

1. Skyfall Glencoe at Creag an-t Sionnaich

Featuring a garden with dramatic mountain views over Loch Linnhe and close to Glencoe, Skyfall Glencoe at Creag an-t Sionnaich offers guests a first floor suite with a balcony.

Occupying a remote spot on the banks of Loch Leven, the Boathouse is perfect for those looking for privacy and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garden and a private beach area.

2. The Boathouse

Occupying a remote spot on the banks of Loch Leven, the Boathouse is perfect for those looking for privacy and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garden and a private beach area.

On the banks of the wonderfully-named Loch Lochy, Invergloy Riverside Lodges are 15 miles from Fort William and also enjoy views over the River Gloy. Each unit has a kitchen, bathroom and dining area and there is a private beach.

3. Invergloy Riverside Lodges

On the banks of the wonderfully-named Loch Lochy, Invergloy Riverside Lodges are 15 miles from Fort William and also enjoy views over the River Gloy. Each unit has a kitchen, bathroom and dining area and there is a private beach.

The perfect place for monster hunting, Holly Lodge is situated on the banks of Loch Ness and has two bedrooms, a terrace with loch views and a hot tub.

4. Holly Lodge

The perfect place for monster hunting, Holly Lodge is situated on the banks of Loch Ness and has two bedrooms, a terrace with loch views and a hot tub.

