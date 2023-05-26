The Scottish Highlands are world-renowned for the beauty of their moors, mountains and lochs.
Now that winter is behind us it’s the perfect time to get out and explore the romantic and remote expanses of wilderness the Highlands offer.
When choosing where to stay, what could be better than a cabin, guest house, hotel or holiday home right on the banks of a beautiful loch?
With picture-postcard views guaranteed, here are 11 great lochside accomodation options for post-lockdown Highland adventures.
1. Skyfall Glencoe at Creag an-t Sionnaich
Featuring a garden with dramatic mountain views over Loch Linnhe and close to Glencoe, Skyfall Glencoe at Creag an-t Sionnaich offers guests a first floor suite with a balcony. Photo: www.booking.com
2. The Boathouse
Occupying a remote spot on the banks of Loch Leven, the Boathouse is perfect for those looking for privacy and has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garden and a private beach area. Photo: www.booking.com
3. Invergloy Riverside Lodges
On the banks of the wonderfully-named Loch Lochy, Invergloy Riverside Lodges are 15 miles from Fort William and also enjoy views over the River Gloy. Each unit has a kitchen, bathroom and dining area and there is a private beach. Photo: www.booking.com
4. Holly Lodge
The perfect place for monster hunting, Holly Lodge is situated on the banks of Loch Ness and has two bedrooms, a terrace with loch views and a hot tub. Photo: www.booking.com