Nestled in the beautiful Scottish Borders countryside, near the pretty village of West Linton, Wilderkin is a welcoming, dog-friendly cabin for two surrounded by gently rustling wild apple and cherry trees.The cabin's huge picture window makes the most of the glorious views across gorse and heather-strewn slopes to the rolling Pentland Hills.

It’s off-grid living in style, with a crackling woodburner to keep things cosy, a downy kingsize bed dressed in luxury linen, and lighting and power provided by a planet-friendly wind turbine.

An ensuite compost loo and a walk-in rainfall shower with plentiful piping hot water and biodegradable toiletries adds to the property’s eco-credentials.

A well-equipped kitchen has a fridge, an induction hob, and complementary tea, coffee, and condiments.

Al fresco dining is also catered for, with a firepit and skillet to whip up sunset suppers, while a record player, board games and a selection of books are on hand for evening entertainment.

Otherwise you might just want to sit outside, enjoy the country air and try to spot some of the plentiful local wildlife – including resident deer, foxes and badgers.

The cabin can be booked at www.hostunusual.com.

1. A warming fire A log burner means that the cabin will be toasty warm on the coldest Scottish day. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

2. A room with a view You'll never tire of the view from the cabin - over the beautiful Borders countryside to the Pentland Hills. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

3. Sleep tight There's a downy kingsize bed, dressed in luxury linen, to curl up in at the end of a long day spent in nature. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

4. Nature's harvest The cabin is surrounded by gently rustling wild apple and cherry trees which you're free to pick from. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales