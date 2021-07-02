The Boathouse occupies a prime spot on the south coast of the beautiful Isle of Arran on the outskirts of the pretty village of Kildonan and was lovingly crafted by owners Max and Judi.

Sitting directly on the beach directly on the beach, it’s perfect for a morning dip in the sea, or a walk along the shore to watch playful seals bobbing in the water.

Arran is often referred to as ‘Scotland in miniature' and, with everything from soaring mountains to long sandy beaches, it’s the perfect place for a memorable staycation just a short ferry ride from the mainland.The first thing you notice about this perfect holiday home is the beautiful ‘upturned boat' roof and an elegant front door that features a stained-glass window.Inside there’s a cosy and beautifully-decorated living space, including a kitchen with two-ring hob and gas oven, and a seating space with a wood-burning stove to keep you cosy.

There’s no television here, just a DAB radio with Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack your romantic evening, before retiring to the hand-crafted double sofa bed sure to give you a sound night's sleep.

In the morning, a separate bathroom and shower area is just a few steps away with a private invigorating, piping hot outdoor shower.There’s plenty to explore slightly further afield – perhaps a scenic walk up the hill to the tumbling Eas Mor waterfall where you might catch a glimpse of a golden eagle, or head to the tranquil Loch Garbad, surrounded by towering conifers.For a meal out the Kildonan Hotel is just a 15 minute stroll away, with the larger village of Broddick 15 minutes away by car.

You can book the Boathouse at www.hostunusual.com.

The sitting area outside the Boathouse features stunning views over the sea and Ailsa Craig.

Inside there's a comfy seating area with wood burner to keep things cosy.

The interior of the Boathouse is lovingly decorated with vintage furniture and numerous design flourishes.