Staycation Scotland 2021: This remote and romantic Hillside Hideaway for two has panoramic views of a shimmering island loch
This is a staycation ideal for anybody who really wants to get away from it all with a visit to the gorgeous Scottish wilderness.
The Isle of Skye is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland, and it’s hard to imagine a more stunning vantage point to enjoy the island than the balcony at Hillside Hideaway.
Perched on a remote hill overlooking shimmering Loch Harport, the eco-cottage has glass walls to make the most of the staggering staycation views.A cosy living area comes with comfy sofas and a wood-burning stove, while a charming kitchen includes a romantic dining area and a ‘secret’ snug perfect for curling up in to enjoy a good book.
A sumptious master bedroom is as comfy as it gets, with an ensuite that features a walk-in shower, a double sink, and a luxuriously deep bath.
Outside, there’s the star feature – a furnished deck looking out over the loch that’s perfect for drinks in the sun and alfresco dining.
If you’re feeling adventurous head to the nearby pontoon on the loch and take one of the regular boat trips to destinations including Neist Point (where you might see basking sharks) and the dramatic McLeod's Maidens sea stacks at Loch Bracadale.
You can book Hillside Hideaway at www.hostunusual.com.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.