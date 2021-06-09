The Isle of Skye is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland, and it’s hard to imagine a more stunning vantage point to enjoy the island than the balcony at Hillside Hideaway.

Perched on a remote hill overlooking shimmering Loch Harport, the eco-cottage has glass walls to make the most of the staggering staycation views.A cosy living area comes with comfy sofas and a wood-burning stove, while a charming kitchen includes a romantic dining area and a ‘secret’ snug perfect for curling up in to enjoy a good book.

A sumptious master bedroom is as comfy as it gets, with an ensuite that features a walk-in shower, a double sink, and a luxuriously deep bath.

Outside, there’s the star feature – a furnished deck looking out over the loch that’s perfect for drinks in the sun and alfresco dining.

If you’re feeling adventurous head to the nearby pontoon on the loch and take one of the regular boat trips to destinations including Neist Point (where you might see basking sharks) and the dramatic McLeod's Maidens sea stacks at Loch Bracadale.

You can book Hillside Hideaway at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Ceiling-to-floor windows A wall of glass means you can enjoy loch views from the comfort of your sofa. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Alfresco heaven The spacious deck has comfortable furniture to relax on. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. Cosy A wood-burning stove will keep things warm if the Scottish weather turns chilly. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Green getaway The grass roof is one of a number of eco-friendly features. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo