Staycation Scotland 2021: Rent a one-of-a-kind Perthshire 'Earthship' eco-house with a hot tub and stunning loch views
This characterful holiday home sleeps up to seven people, making it perfect to catch up with family and friends as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease.
The Leven Earthship is an incredible eco-house on a working farm with built-in views of acres of verdant countryside and the shimmering Loch Leven.
Inside there’s a sociable open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area with a crackling woodburner and a large dining table – all set against the panoramic views.
There are three bedrooms – a master bedroom with super kingsize with en-suite wet room, a super kingsize that can also be made into a twin, and a triple room with a kingsize bed and a single. Two more bathrooms mean there will be no queues in the morning.
Outside there’s a garden with hot tub and a picnic table for outdoor eating and drinking, while budding farmers may enjoy feeding the lambs and collecting eggs on the farm.
Further afield there are Loch Leven boat trip, historic castles, walking and cycle routes and some of Scotland’s finest golf courses.
You can book the Leven Earthship at www.hostunusual.com.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.