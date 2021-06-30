The Leven Earthship is an incredible eco-house on a working farm with built-in views of acres of verdant countryside and the shimmering Loch Leven.

Inside there’s a sociable open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area with a crackling woodburner and a large dining table – all set against the panoramic views.

There are three bedrooms – a master bedroom with super kingsize with en-suite wet room, a super kingsize that can also be made into a twin, and a triple room with a kingsize bed and a single. Two more bathrooms mean there will be no queues in the morning.

Outside there’s a garden with hot tub and a picnic table for outdoor eating and drinking, while budding farmers may enjoy feeding the lambs and collecting eggs on the farm.

Further afield there are Loch Leven boat trip, historic castles, walking and cycle routes and some of Scotland’s finest golf courses.

You can book the Leven Earthship at www.hostunusual.com.

