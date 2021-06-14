Choosing a place to stay for a family holiday can be a tricky proposition – particularly if there’s a wide spread of ages in your clan.

In this year of staycations, many of us are opting for a holiday in Scotland rather than an overseas jaunt at risk of being scuppered by travel restrictions.

So here are a selection of hotels that are on our doorstep that all have plenty of activities for children of all ages, while also having facilities for a great break for the grownups.

From pools and games rooms, to pony trekking and kids clubs, you’ll not hear any complaints from the youngsters if you book up one of these destinations.

They can all be booked on www.booking.com.

1. Crieff Hydro The Crieff Hydro Hotel, set in a 900-acre estate, genuinely has something for everybody - with over 60 indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. While the kids are enjoying the pool, sports hall, play village, cinema and par 3 golf course, the grownups can relax in the adults-only Victorian spa. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo

2. Auchrannie Resort The island of Arran is a great choice for a family holiday and the Auchrannie Resort is the perfect base from which to explore it. There's a choice of resort rooms and self catering cottages, a games hall and playbarn for the kids, a spa for the adults, and a variety of activities on the doorstep - including crazy golf, boat tours, 4×4 safaris and pony trekking. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo

3. Bowfield Hotel & Country Club Set in countryside just outside Glasgow Bowfield Hotel & Country Club offers family rooms with a spa and gym. Relish an afternoon tea in the Plumpy Duck restaurant while the kids enjoy the pool, Fun Factory soft play and specially-organised activities. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo

4. Douneside House Children will love exploringt he extensive gardens surrounding Douneside House, near Tarland in the Scottish Highlands. There's also a child-friendly pool and the option of renting a guest cottage for those needing a little more room and flexibility. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo