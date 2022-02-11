It sleeps up to four guests in two bedrooms, along with well-behaved dogs, and was once the home of a Victorian lighthouse keeper.The charming surroundings include everything you need for a relaxing break – a well-equipped kitchen, a family bathroom, a gym and a snug lounge that comes complete with a warming fireplace and television.But the main attraction is the view, with the majority of the rooms looking out over a dramatic seascape over the Pentland Firth to the hills of Hoy.Outside there’s a firepit and barbecue for an al fresco supper while, for the adventurous, there are kayaks and paddle boards available to hire.The surrounding area includes the Hill of White Hamars wildlife reserve and the iconic Old Man of Hoy.You can book the Cantick Head Lighthouse Cottage at www.hostunusual.com.