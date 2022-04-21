Special weekend of fundraising, with amazing 'holiday raffle', will support local Ukrainian relief efforts in Highland Perthshire

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course. Pic: Kenmore Photography.

Choosing the area’s traditional ‘Raft Race Weekend’, which this year falls on June 18 and 19, the estate has put together a special weekend of fundraising to support existing local efforts organised by Aberfeldy based Gavin Price, the founder of Highland Perthshire Welcomes Ukraine, which is bringing Ukrainian refugees to the area and has already raised significant sums of money to support them in the transition.

Mains of Taymouth has already allocated two of its staff accommodations for use by Ukrainian refugees, and is hoping to welcome them soon. The issue of displacement due to conflict is particularly close to owner Irena Menzies as her father and mother were Polish refugees displaced in the second world war who settled in Kenmore.

Along with a ‘holiday bonanza raffle’ offering eight luxury short breaks with a combined value over £9000 (which will be drawn on August 31, 2022), the weekend fundraising event will offer live music, together with food and drink tastings, and pop up shops from local makers.

“We’re delighted to announce this special event for Ukrainian relief,” said Mains of Taymouth owner Robin Menzies. “We will make the raffle ticketed through a simple QR code which will be available all over the area, displayed in shops and local visitor attractions, as well as our website, with each ticket giving entry to the raffle. We hope to attract lots of people who will get on board with this, so that we can donate a really good amount, therefore tickets will be £20 each.

“We’ve very grateful to John and Henry, the business owners who run the Courtyard Bar & Brasserie, and the Shop & Deli, respectively, who have donated hampers and prizes, and we are working really hard to put together a great itinerary. We’ll continue to link up with other suppliers and partner businesses in the area, such as Highland Safaris, who have also donated a fantastic private charter 4x4 safari for eight people as part of the main prize, and will help us promote this event.

“With so many local individuals and businesses already committing time, effort and money to help the humanitarian effort for Ukraine, we were keen to get involved too. We’re ready to welcome refugees to the estate and we’ll do all we can to ensure they settle in and feel supported in their new environment.”

The fabulous main prize in the ‘holiday bonanza raffle’ is a three-night stay in the five-star Granary Court (sleeping eight with up to two pets), a luxury hamper of local produce from the Courtyard Shop & Deli, a bar supper for eight in the Courtyard Bar & Brasserie, and a private 4x4 safari charter for eight from Highland Safaris.