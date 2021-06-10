Scottish whisky distilleries: 13 hotels perfect to spend a night at following a tour and a tasting
There will be no need for a designated driver to take you home after a distillery tour if you stay at these great hotels.
Scotland’s whisky distilleries are open to visitors again and – given the current restrictions on overseas travel – there’s the opportunity to enjoy a tour without having to brave the usual groups of foreign tourists.
The only problem is that after touring the distillery and learning how the whisky is made it’s essential to taste some of the product itself, making it impossible to drive.
The simple solution is to stay at a hotel nearby, letting you enjoy the fruits of the distiller’s labour without worrying about how to get home.
Here are the best hotels to stay at near 13 of Scotland’s most highly-rated distillery tours according to TripAdvisor.
They can be booked at www.booking.com.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.