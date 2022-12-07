News you can trust since 1817
Scotland has some of the most beautiful seasides towns in the world.

Scottish Staycation 2022: These are 13 of the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland - as chosen by our readers

Looking for a winter getaway before Christmas? We asked our readers for their suggestions for the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Scotland is blessed with over 11,000 miles of coastline, from dramatic cliffs to white sandy beaches. How much of it have you visited?

Luckily for all of us, we’re spoilt for choice when looking for picturesque seaside getaways.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best seaside resort they had been to in Scotland. These were their top picks.

1. Plockton

On the banks of Loch Carron, Plockton is a picturesque village in the Scottish Highlands.

Photo: Contributed

2. Castlebay

Castlebay, Isle of Barra: This charming town is the main village and a community council area on the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland and is one the most popular seaside visits on our list.

Photo: Picture: Allan Wright/Shutterstock

3. Tobermory

Tobermory, Isle of Mull: An instantly recognisable town in Scotland with its brightly coloured harbour street and vibrant homes which attract many tourists to the island.

Photo: Shutterstock

4. Millport

The only town on the island of Great Cumbrae which lies just offshore from Largs coast. Millport curves around an attractive hilly bay on the south coast.

Photo: Contributed

