We don’t always get the best conditions, but when we do Scotland is a great place to go on the piste.

All of them are reliant on the vaguaries of the Scottish climate – swinging between no snow and too much snow – but quickly become operational when a fall of the white stuff arrives.

If you make yoru way to one of them, it seems a shame to settle for just a day’s skiing or snowboarding.

Far better to enjoy the comfort and hospitality of a nearby hotel that’s kitted out for snow sports.

But skiing is an expensive sport at the best of times, so you’ll be looking for value for money

So, here are 10 of the best value bases for skiers in Scotland – according to Tripadvisor.

They are all available to book on www.booking.com.

1. Isles of Glencoe Hotel & Leisure Centre Occupying a scenic spot on the banks of Loch Leven, in Ballachulish, the Isles of Glencoe Hotel & Leisure Centre has stunning loch views, yet is only a 25 minute drive from the Glencoe Mountain Resort. When you return from a day on the piste you can relax in the indoor pool. Rooms are available from £172 per night. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

2. The Boat Country Inn & Restaurant Located in Boat of Garten, in the heart of the Cairngorms, The Boat Country Inn & Restaurant offers relaxed surroundings for families in a picturesque setting. Hop in the car and you'll be on the slopes of the Cairngorm Mountain resort. Prices start at £76. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

3. Grant Arms Hotel The 4 star hotel Grant Arms Hotel sits on the village square in Grantown-on-Spey in the Cairngorms National Park. Previous guests include Queen Victoria but these days you're more likely to find families heading to the Lecht Ski Centre a half hour drive away. Rooms are available from £150 a night. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

4. Cairngorm Hotel According to reviewers, the best value accomodation in the tourist town of Aviemore is the Cairngorm Hotel. With all the facilities and attractions of Aviemore on your doorstep you'll never be stuck for something to do, and the Cairngorm Mountain ski slopes are just a 25 minute drive away. Rooms start at £69 per night. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales