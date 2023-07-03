Scottish Seaside Towns: Here are 10 of the best places to visit in Scotland - according to our readers
Looking to take in some scenic coastlines this year? Here are the 10 most recommended seaside towns to visit in Scotland - according to our readers
When you have well over 11,000 miles of coastline, beautiful scenic landscapes and gorgeous white cliffs, it can be hard to narrow down which seaside towns are the best to visit in Scotland.
With such picturesque views available to us in Scotland, you can never get bored of visiting the various different locations for a spot of r and r.
However, if you've only got time for a short break and want to choose a seaside town in Scotland to visit, these are the towns our readers recommend you visit in 2023.