All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Zac Goldsmith resigns from government after Partygate criticism
Here are the 10 best Scottish seaside towns to visit in 2023, according to our readers.Here are the 10 best Scottish seaside towns to visit in 2023, according to our readers.
Here are the 10 best Scottish seaside towns to visit in 2023, according to our readers.

Scottish Seaside Towns: Here are 10 of the best places to visit in Scotland - according to our readers

Looking to take in some scenic coastlines this year? Here are the 10 most recommended seaside towns to visit in Scotland - according to our readers

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:29 BST

When you have well over 11,000 miles of coastline, beautiful scenic landscapes and gorgeous white cliffs, it can be hard to narrow down which seaside towns are the best to visit in Scotland.

Scotland's Legendary Caves: 17 Beautiful Scottish caves with curious legends

With such picturesque views available to us in Scotland, you can never get bored of visiting the various different locations for a spot of r and r.

17 Incredible Scottish Lochs to visit while the sun is shining in Scotland

However, if you've only got time for a short break and want to choose a seaside town in Scotland to visit, these are the towns our readers recommend you visit in 2023.

Scotland's Best Birdwatching Spots: 21 Places to see beautiful Scottish birds

The most highly recommended seaside town in Scotland was of course North Berwick. Easy to access and offers sea, sand, fun and loads to explore.

1. North Berwick

The most highly recommended seaside town in Scotland was of course North Berwick. Easy to access and offers sea, sand, fun and loads to explore.

Photo Sales
Just missing out on the top spot is Stonehaven on Scotland's northeast coast. With gorgeous beaches and plenty to occupy tourists, Stonehaven is incredibly popular.

2. Stonehaven

Just missing out on the top spot is Stonehaven on Scotland's northeast coast. With gorgeous beaches and plenty to occupy tourists, Stonehaven is incredibly popular.

Photo Sales
Making our readers' top three is Rothesay. The main town on the east side of the Isle Of Bute offers up stunning landscapes and is filled with history.

3. Rothesay

Making our readers' top three is Rothesay. The main town on the east side of the Isle Of Bute offers up stunning landscapes and is filled with history.

Photo Sales
A gorgeous fishing village on the Moray coast, Cullen is an incredibly pretty seaside resort that many of our readers cited as one of Scotland's best.

4. Cullen

A gorgeous fishing village on the Moray coast, Cullen is an incredibly pretty seaside resort that many of our readers cited as one of Scotland's best.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScotlandholidaysTravel2023Staycation Scotland