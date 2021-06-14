Roshven Sea House is a Highland retreat set in splendid isolation amidst whispering pine trees on the west coast of Scotland, around 16 miles from the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Looking out over the spectacular coast, and just a short walk to the beach, it’s guaranteed to please the whole family – it sleeps up to 10 and is dog-friendly so everyone is invited.High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows mean that the inside is light and airy, with the living area including a large dining table, snug sofas and a wood burning stove.

Outside there’s a decked patio, a barbecue, fire pit and decadent hot tub – all enjoying incredible views.The master bedroom on the ground floor comes with a romantic wood-burner, a private balcony, and an en-suite double shower room.

Two more bedrooms – a double and a twin – share a bathroom with luxurious double-ended bath and a separate shower room.

Upstairs there’s a snug with a double sofa bed and a family room with bunk beds for the kids.

Roshven Sea House can be booked at www.hostunusual.com.

What a view The holiday home enjoys panoramic coastal views.

Enjoy the outdoors A firepit outside the house is ideal for toasting marshmallows.

Take a dip Enjoy a soak in the hot tub after a day walking the Highland countryside.

Cleaning up A separate shower room means there shouldn't be queues to clean up in the morning.