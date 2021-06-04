The larch-clad Beekeeper's Bothy is one of three perfectly-positioned getaways looking over the beautiful Ythan estuary in the Aberdeenshire village of Newburgh.

Sleeping up to four people, the quirky accomodation is surrounded by wild, unspoilt nature – the area has been designated a Site of Specific Scientific Interest for its wealth of diverse plants and animal life.

Inside there’s a peaceful, daylight-flooded living area with a double sofa bed, a kitchenette with everything you need to cook up a feast, a stylish shower room, and a mezzanine sleeping space with a superking matress facing a huge window for late-night stargazing.

Just five minutes away up the coast is the Newburgh grey seal colony, while the Forvie Nature Reserve to the north offers plenty of walking and cycling trails.

Meanwhile, the beach and sand dunes on your doorstep go on for miles – all the way to Aberdeen if you have the time and the energy. You can book the Beekeepers Bothy at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Waking up to a view The bedroom has incredible views over the coast. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Evening drink The comfortable sofas are perfect for relaxing. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. Sundowner If you are lucky you might be treated to a spectacular sunset. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Ingenious Designers have made the most out of the space available. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo