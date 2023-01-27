The Scottish climate can be unpredictable but if you choose a hotel with an indoor pool for your family break you can have a dip whatever the weather.

As we look forward to the year ahead many of us are starting to think about booking a break – with holidaying at home in Scotland as popular as ever.

If you’re booking a hotel you’ll want to make sure that it has all the facilities you need and, in the current cost of living crisis, that you are getting a good deal.

An indoor pool is near the top of many people's lists – ensuring that there's something for the kids (and adults) to do if the weather turns.

And, even if the sun is out, there’s something nice about a quick dip before breakfast, or in the evening after a day of adventuring.

Here are the 10 best value luxury Scottish hotels that have a pool – according to the army of reviewers on Tripadvisor – and how much they will set you back.

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh Formerly the Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh's Waldorf Astoria sits on the west end of Princes Street in the heart of the Capital. It's not cheap but you get plenty for your money - the indoor pool is part of a leisure complex which also has four treatment rooms, sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and two gyms. There also Scottish fine dining at restaurant Grazing by Mark Greenaway, lavish afternoon teas and cocktails in the sumptious Peacock Alley - formerly the station concourse and ticket office, and the Caley Bar offering over 100 malt whiskies to try. Rooms are priced from £192 per night.

Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa Not only does Edinburgh's Sheraton Grand Hotel and spa have an indoor pool and full spa facilities - it also has a rooftop hydropool with stunning views of the city. Rooms start at £182 for a night.

The Balmoral Completing Edinburgh's clean-sweep for the three best value hotels with a pool, the Balmoral is located in a landmark building in the heart of Edinburgh, and offers some of the finest accomodation in the Capital for over a century and includes Michelin-starred dining at the famous Number One restaurant, Scottish afternoon teas under the glass dome of Palm Court, the Prince Brasserie, a whisky bar and the chance to relax in the Balmoral Spa - including that all-important pool. One night costs from £265.

Fonab Castle Hotel Located in a fairytale building on the banks of Loch Faskally, just outside the pretty Perthshire tourist town of Pitlochry, Fonab Castle features the Woodland Spa - including a thermal suite, jacuzzi, swimming pool, treatment rooms, nail bar and pedicures. There's also a choice of dining - pick from the bar, the hotel brasserie or Sandemans fine dining restaurant. A room for a night starts at £285.