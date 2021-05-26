This Hobbit Hideaway in Moray is perfect for any Lord of the Rings fan.

Scottish hobbit hideaway: This cute cottage straight out of the Lord of the RIngs brings Tolkien's Middle-earth to Moray

Embrace your inner Bilbo Baggins with this beautifully-designed hobbit house hidden away in the Speyside countryside.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 8:41 am
With Moray this week easing into Level 2 of Coronavirus restrictions you can once again visit one of the most peaceful parts of Scotland.

And Staycation escapes don’t come much cuter than the perfectly-crafted storybook dwelling of Hobbit Hideaway.

The former winner of the Best Green Home in the European Holiday Home Awards has a prime location at the base of Ben Rinnes and is made from locally-sourced materials including straw-bales, stone, clay, and earth.It sleeps up to six people in one double bedroom, two bunk beds and two bamboo futons.

There’s a spacious lounge and dining area, roomy shower room and well-equipped kitchen – all with numerous quirky design touches to make your stay magical.A spectacular roof dome lets plenty of light in during the day and allows you to enjoy the stars inside at night.

Outside there's a beautiful garden, a babbling stream and an enchanting fairy glen, while there are plenty of activities to keep you busy nearby including watersports, mountaineering, distilleries and fishing the River Spey.

You can book the Hobbit Hideaway at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Green getaway

The cottage is made entirely of recycled, eco-friendly and locally-sourced materials,

2. Story book design

The interior is like stepping inside a fairytale.

3. Welcome

The hideaway is full of tiny and imaginative design touches.

4. Starry night

The area is famous for its dark skies, so expect evenings of stargazing.

