With Moray this week easing into Level 2 of Coronavirus restrictions you can once again visit one of the most peaceful parts of Scotland.

And Staycation escapes don’t come much cuter than the perfectly-crafted storybook dwelling of Hobbit Hideaway.

The former winner of the Best Green Home in the European Holiday Home Awards has a prime location at the base of Ben Rinnes and is made from locally-sourced materials including straw-bales, stone, clay, and earth.It sleeps up to six people in one double bedroom, two bunk beds and two bamboo futons.

There’s a spacious lounge and dining area, roomy shower room and well-equipped kitchen – all with numerous quirky design touches to make your stay magical.A spectacular roof dome lets plenty of light in during the day and allows you to enjoy the stars inside at night.

Outside there's a beautiful garden, a babbling stream and an enchanting fairy glen, while there are plenty of activities to keep you busy nearby including watersports, mountaineering, distilleries and fishing the River Spey.

You can book the Hobbit Hideaway at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Green getaway The cottage is made entirely of recycled, eco-friendly and locally-sourced materials, Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Story book design The interior is like stepping inside a fairytale. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. Welcome The hideaway is full of tiny and imaginative design touches. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Starry night The area is famous for its dark skies, so expect evenings of stargazing. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo