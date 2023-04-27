Scotland’s Favourite Castles: 25 Unmissable Scottish castles as voted by Scotsman readers
These are 25 of the most beautiful castles in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers, which is your favourite?
Tour Scotland reports that the country “is home to more than 1,500 castles, each of which has a distinct appearance and design that symbolises the history of the nation.”
Indeed, Scottish castles and Scottish clans go hand in hand as these historic seats of power were at the heart of ruthless battles fought between factions seeking to protect or conquer land.
Our heritage is full of stories about these fortresses and, much like place names in Scotland, many Castle names reflect our linguistic heritage too e.g., Inveraray Castle stems from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Inbhir Aora’ meaning “mouth of the Aray”.
Unsurprisingly given their immense beauty, many Scottish castles have also appeared in films and TV shows like Outlander or James Bond. Recently, we asked our Scotsman readers what their favourite castle in Scotland was and received hundreds of answers, here’s 25.