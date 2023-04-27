All Sections
Scotland’s Favourite Castles: 25 Unmissable Scottish castles as voted by Scotsman readers

These are 25 of the most beautiful castles in Scotland according to our Scotsman readers, which is your favourite?

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST

Tour Scotland reports that the country “is home to more than 1,500 castles, each of which has a distinct appearance and design that symbolises the history of the nation.”

Indeed, Scottish castles and Scottish clans go hand in hand as these historic seats of power were at the heart of ruthless battles fought between factions seeking to protect or conquer land.

Our heritage is full of stories about these fortresses and, much like place names in Scotland, many Castle names reflect our linguistic heritage too e.g., Inveraray Castle stems from the Scottish Gaelic ‘Inbhir Aora’ meaning “mouth of the Aray”.

Unsurprisingly given their immense beauty, many Scottish castles have also appeared in films and TV shows like Outlander or James Bond. Recently, we asked our Scotsman readers what their favourite castle in Scotland was and received hundreds of answers, here’s 25.

1. Eilean Donan

This castle rests at the meeting point of Lochs Alsh, Long and Duich, very close to the village of Dornie. The name which means “Island of Donan” is said to be connected to the 6th century Irish Saint Bishop Donan. Photo: Nick Fox via Canva Pro

2. Doune Castle

Doune Castle is a medieval settlement located near the village of Doune in the Stirling area. The castle is famous for being a stronghold back in its day but nowadays is better known as Castle Leoch from the Outlander series. Photo: via WikiCommons

3. Urquhart Castle

Urquhart Castle now sits as a ruin on the banks of Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. It is known for being one of the great settlements taken by the English when King Edward I invaded in 1296. Photo: Alisha Bube on Canva Pro

4. Duntrune Castle

Duntrune Castle rests on the north side of Loch Crinan near the village of Crinan in Argyll. It is considered one of the few ‘surviving’ examples of Norman-influenced settlements that are associated with 12th century Scotland. Photo: Howard Cleveland on Geograph

