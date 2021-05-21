The Treehouses at Lanrigg are five sumptuous eco-escapes in private woodland overlooking the River Teith perfect for a peaceful Scottish staycation.Each of the green havens is crafted from home-grown timber, with interiors lovingly created with upcycled furniture and luxury fabrics complemented by air-source heating and wood burning stoves.They also come with a treetop terrace with river views and the ultimate in indulgence – an outdoor bath.The treehouses sleep two adults in a superking bed, with a sofabed for the kids, while two of the treehouses can be booked together and are connected by a rope bridge for larger parties.While the accommodation has a rustic feel, the facilites are five-star, with a stylish kitchen area equipped with a tasty welcome pack from the local farm shop, and a piping hot indoor shower.There are a variety of gorgeous riverside and woodland walks to enjoy straight from your treehouse, with local fishing giving you the opportunity to catch your own breakfast.After a day of adventures in the Trossachs National Park, just five minutes drive away, fire up the barbecue for a sunset supper then take a dip in the outdoor bath and enjoy the canopy of stars.The Treehouses are available to book at www.hostunusual.com.