Take a trip to the treetops with these incredible eco-retreats in a Perthshire forest.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 21st May 2021, 11:41 am

The Treehouses at Lanrigg are five sumptuous eco-escapes in private woodland overlooking the River Teith perfect for a peaceful Scottish staycation.Each of the green havens is crafted from home-grown timber, with interiors lovingly created with upcycled furniture and luxury fabrics complemented by air-source heating and wood burning stoves.They also come with a treetop terrace with river views and the ultimate in indulgence – an outdoor bath.The treehouses sleep two adults in a superking bed, with a sofabed for the kids, while two of the treehouses can be booked together and are connected by a rope bridge for larger parties.While the accommodation has a rustic feel, the facilites are five-star, with a stylish kitchen area equipped with a tasty welcome pack from the local farm shop, and a piping hot indoor shower.There are a variety of gorgeous riverside and woodland walks to enjoy straight from your treehouse, with local fishing giving you the opportunity to catch your own breakfast.After a day of adventures in the Trossachs National Park, just five minutes drive away, fire up the barbecue for a sunset supper then take a dip in the outdoor bath and enjoy the canopy of stars.The Treehouses are available to book at www.hostunusual.com.

1. In the canopy

All five of the treehouses are surrounded by beautiful beech forest.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

2. Stepping up

Take the stairs to your exclusive treetop retreat.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

3. Luxury

Enjoy a bath under the stars.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

4. Sleep well

Superking beds are guaranteed to give you a great night's sleep.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

