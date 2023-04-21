These cabins have everything you need to escape the stresses and strains of the daily grind.

The one-bedroom Red Squirrel Cabin and two-bedroom Pine Marten Cabin are located in a 32-hectare site in Leckmelm Wood, on the banks of Loch Broom and close to the pretty Highland village of Ullapool.

Run by a family who live on the site in self-built timber cabins, they are insulated with sheep’s wool and wood fibre and powered by low energy heat pumps - so you’ll be cozy no matter what the Scottish weather throws at you.

Inside they are both immaculately furnished with full kitchen and bathroom facilities, plus you’ll receive a welcome hamper with produce from the on-site woodland croft.

Outside there are al fresco firepits with sawn log benches, or you can choose to relax in the private hammock glade.

And a 10 minute walk will take you to your very own private beach looking out over the waters of Loch Broom.

You can book the cabins at www.hostunusual.com.

The cabins are tucked away in woodland, surrounded by Douglas Fir and Scots Pine trees, overlooking Loch Broom.

The decking is the perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee - or an evening glass of wine.

Wake up to views over the loch from the comfy king size bed (or two full size singles) in every bedroom.

Both lodges come with fully-equipped modern kitchens.

