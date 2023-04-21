All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
4 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
6 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
6 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Quirky Scottish Holiday Lets: Stay in one of two cozy eco-cabins nestled in Highland woodland with access to a private beach

These cabins have everything you need to escape the stresses and strains of the daily grind.

By David Hepburn
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:03 BST

The one-bedroom Red Squirrel Cabin and two-bedroom Pine Marten Cabin are located in a 32-hectare site in Leckmelm Wood, on the banks of Loch Broom and close to the pretty Highland village of Ullapool.

Run by a family who live on the site in self-built timber cabins, they are insulated with sheep’s wool and wood fibre and powered by low energy heat pumps - so you’ll be cozy no matter what the Scottish weather throws at you.

Inside they are both immaculately furnished with full kitchen and bathroom facilities, plus you’ll receive a welcome hamper with produce from the on-site woodland croft.

Outside there are al fresco firepits with sawn log benches, or you can choose to relax in the private hammock glade.

And a 10 minute walk will take you to your very own private beach looking out over the waters of Loch Broom.

You can book the cabins at www.hostunusual.com.

The cabins are tucked away in woodland, surrounded by Douglas Fir and Scots Pine trees, overlooking Loch Broom.

1. Holiday cabin ullapool

The cabins are tucked away in woodland, surrounded by Douglas Fir and Scots Pine trees, overlooking Loch Broom. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

Photo Sales
The decking is the perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee - or an evening glass of wine.

2. Raise a glass

The decking is the perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee - or an evening glass of wine. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

Photo Sales
Wake up to views over the loch from the comfy king size bed (or two full size singles) in every bedroom.

3. A room with a view

Wake up to views over the loch from the comfy king size bed (or two full size singles) in every bedroom. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

Photo Sales
Both lodges come with fully-equipped modern kitchens.

4. What's cooking?

Both lodges come with fully-equipped modern kitchens. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Highland