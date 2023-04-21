Quirky Scottish Holiday Lets: Stay in one of two cozy eco-cabins nestled in Highland woodland with access to a private beach
These cabins have everything you need to escape the stresses and strains of the daily grind.
The one-bedroom Red Squirrel Cabin and two-bedroom Pine Marten Cabin are located in a 32-hectare site in Leckmelm Wood, on the banks of Loch Broom and close to the pretty Highland village of Ullapool.
Run by a family who live on the site in self-built timber cabins, they are insulated with sheep’s wool and wood fibre and powered by low energy heat pumps - so you’ll be cozy no matter what the Scottish weather throws at you.
Inside they are both immaculately furnished with full kitchen and bathroom facilities, plus you’ll receive a welcome hamper with produce from the on-site woodland croft.
Outside there are al fresco firepits with sawn log benches, or you can choose to relax in the private hammock glade.
And a 10 minute walk will take you to your very own private beach looking out over the waters of Loch Broom.
You can book the cabins at www.hostunusual.com.