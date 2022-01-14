Perthshire luxury holiday estate kicks off 2022 by getting cheeky with new eco friendly toilet roll supplier

Mains of Taymouth’s three housekeeping supervisors, Roland, Mariana and Judit are pictured with the Cheeky Panda toilet roll, along with general manager Pauline McLaren behind the wheel of one of the estate’s white Panda cars. Pic: Laura N Ramsay.

Pauline McLaren, general manager of the estate, which already has six electric car charging points for general use, revealed that, as well as helping the estate lower its carbon footprint, the company, based in London, had a very strong connection to Kenmore.

“The founder of The Cheeky Panda, Chris Forbes, who set up the company with his business partner Julie Chen, lived in Kenmore for many years before he moved to London to set up in business,” Pauline said. “We’re a small community here, so many locals will remember him, and he was very friendly with our estate owner, Robin Menzies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re all thrilled for him that he has done so well for himself with this company, and we are happy to support him and his workforce through our custom. Plus, we are always trying to be as eco friendly as possible in the business.

"Toilet roll is something that we certainly use a great deal of, so it was top of the list for sourcing a greener supplier, and it’s good to know we are using something completely biodegradable. The products are fantastic, sitting well with our eco credentials, which also include becoming one of the first holiday estates in the area to have electric vehicle charging stations on-site.”

Other products in the Cheeky Panda range include baby and hand wipes, tissues, hand towels, and even drinking straws. As well as containing no plastic packaging, products such as the wipes, which were recently voted Product of the Year, are fully biodegradable.

Other plaudits for the company include becoming the first tissue company in the UK to be vegan registered by The Vegan Society, and being listed as a Certified B Corporation, an accreditation which means that they have met the highest standards of social and environmental impact.

The business now aims to float on the stock exchange and Chris Forbes said: “I look back on my time in Kenmore with fond memories. Loch Tay, together with the forests and mountains gave me a deep connection with nature and this is certainly one of the reasons I am so passionate about an environmental brand. It’s very nostalgic to see it used in my old village and I still have a lot of love for Kenmore, Highland Perthshire, and Scotland.

Pauline added: “We also sell the toilet roll in the Courtyard Shop too and we’re currently looking at stocking some of The Cheeky Panda’s other products, such as the hand towels, in the near future. We want to do all we can to be as green as possible on the estate.