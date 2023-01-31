Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you are looking for a romantic break these are the places that should top your list.
Scotland has everything you need for a romantic night, weekend, long weekend or week away with the special person in your life.
From incredible scenery and stunning walks, to great food and drink, the only thing you need to decided is where you want to stay, from opulent country house hotels to cozy and intimate boutique offerings.
That’s where we can help – as we’ve looked at which Scottish hotels and guest houses have been crowned the most romantic by Tripadvisor’s army of reviewers.
1. Ivybank Lodge
According to Tripadvisor reviewers, Ivybank Lodge is the most romantic place to stay in Scotland. Located a short walk from the centre of Blairgowrie in the heart of beautiful Perthshire, the lodge has six individually designed bedrooms, including superior rooms with four poster beds. Rooms are also equipped with Nespresso coffee makers, Brodies of Edinburgh teas, award-winning Highland Chocolatier chocolates and luxurious Arran toiletries, with an extensive a la carte breakfast menu served every morning.
Photo: Contributed
2. Glenshieling House
Remarkably the Perthshire town of Blairgowrie also has the second most romantic hotel in Scotland. Glenshieling House has four beautifully refurbished bedrooms with all modern comforts while retaining the charm of the 1893 Victorian villa. There's an elegant lounge with open fire and a bar where you can enjoy a drink. At breakfast you can enjoy eggs from the hotel's resident hens.
Photo: Contributed
3. Fingal
Romantic breaks don't come much quirkier than stowing away on Fingal - a former Northern Lighthouse Board ship moored in Edinburgh's historic Port of Leith. Each of Fingal’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses and feature polished woods and sumptuous Scottish leathers. Opt for the Skerryvore Suite and you'll also have a private outdoor space to relax and enjoy the views of Leith.
Photo: Contributed
4. Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel
The Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel is housed in the elegant former home of the Lipton Tea Family, set in its own grounds in the heart of the Cairngorm National Park. Open log fires and wood paneling ensure a romantic setting, while couples can enjoy the hotel's famed afternoon teas.
Photo: Contributed