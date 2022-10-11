News you can trust since 1817
The landscapes of Scotland are hugely popular with Instagram users.

Most Beautiful Places in Scotland 2022: These are the most Instagrammable Scottish beauty spots - from Glencoe to Loch Leven

New research has revealed the most popular Scottish beauty spots according to Instagram, with Glen Coe taking the top spot.

By David Hepburn
36 minutes ago

The research by My Voyage Scotland analysed Instagram hashtag data for over fifty beauty spots in Scotland to reveal the most Instagrammable.

Glencoe, located in the Highlands of Scotland takes the top spot as Scotland’s most Instagrammable beauty spot with 555,800 posts on the social media platform under the Glencoe hashtag.

Several Harry Potter films as well as James Bond’s Skyfall have been filmed at Glen Coe, making the glen ideal for a picturesque backdrop to any social media snaps.

And a total of five Scottish lochs made the list – led by Loch Lomond in second.

A spokesperson for My Voyage Scotland said: “Scotland is known around the world for its stunning natural landscapes that offer tourists and locals alike picturesque views all year round. This study offers a fascinating insight into the locations that are more favourable on social media. What is interesting about the findings is that the top ten are a mix of iconic Scottish landmarks as well as lesser-known hidden gems.”

Here’s the top 10 in full.

1. Glencoe

WIth 555,800 hashtags, Glencoe is the top destination in Scotland when it comes to the perfect Instagram snaps. Located within the awe-inspiring Lochaber Geopark in the Highlands, the deep valley and towering mountains of Glen Coe were carved out centuries ago by icy glaciers and volcanic explosions.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Loch Lomond

The second most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland is Loch Lomond. The loch is part of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park – the first ever Scottish National Park. Loch Lomond has 550,000 total posts under the hashtag #LochLomond on Instagram.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Cairngorms

Based in the eastern Highlands of Scotland, the Cairngorms are the third most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland. The mountain range has had 443,700 posts under the Cairngorms hashtag to date.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Ben Nevis

In fourth place is the highest point in the UK, Ben Nevis. Ben Nevis has a total of 247,000 posts on Instagram to date. Situated in the Grampians Mountains, Ben Nevis offers photographers picturesque views at 4,411 feet above sea level.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

