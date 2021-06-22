The White Tower was built in 1306 as a lookout tower for nearby Taymouth Castle, which played host to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1842, and has a 5-star rating from Visit Scotland.

Painstakingly restored and decorated in traditional Scottish style, it sleeps up to four people in total luxury.

With an unbeatable vantage point above the valley of the River Tay, the spectacular rooftop patio offers 360 degree views of the castle, Loch Tay and the rugged Highland mountain.

The entrance vestibule takes you straight into a well-appointed kitchen and dining area, with an outdoor terrace perfect for outdoor dining or a barbecue.

The luxurious lounge has a wood-burning stove, flat-screen TV and DVD player.

A cosy and well-stocked library and a sauna complete the ground floor facilities.

The fist floor has two luxurious bedrooms – a double with en-suite shower room, and the circular master bedroom with canopy bed, bathroom and stairs up to a roof terrace with a hot tub.

There are eight acres of grounds around the White Tower to explore, while the pretty village of Kenmore is just a ten minute drive away.

You can book the White Tower at www.hostunusual.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Untitled design - 2021-06-22T102311.400.jpg The tower offers amazing views of Loch Tay. Photo: Towering views Buy photo

2. www.hostunusual.com The living room has comfortable furniture, a television and a DVD player. Photo: Relaxing room Buy photo

3. The ultimate in relaxation The rooftop hot tub is accessed by stairs from the master bedroom. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Heating up The sauna is located a few steps away from the kitchen. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo