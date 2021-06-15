Look to Northumberland for an unforgettable Staycation

Northumberland 1

Along the Heritage Coastline - including Bamburgh, Seahouses, Beadnell, Low Newton, Embleton, Craster, Boulmer, Alnwick, Alnmouth, Warkworth & Amble, and amidst the beautiful National Park and Cheviot Hills inland.

Perfect for Luxury breaks or romantic getaways

Northumberland is one of the countries most popular counties to visit. Its vast landscapes and impressive castles offer a great range of places to explore and you'll never be short of things to do in Northumberland, no matter what you are looking for. Spot puffins in Seahouses or head to the Farne Islands and see an example of the wide range of wildlife on offer in the area. Along the coast you'll find vast sandy beaches, while further inland ancient ruins litter the countryside. Whether you're looking for a luxury break or a romantic getaway, take a look at the amazing cottages from Cottages in Northumberland. Book now

The perfect welcome

Northumbrian Cottages have been providing top quality self catering accommodation in Northumberland for years and have a wonderful selection of coastal and country properties in all the most beautiful locations throughout this diverse and untouched region.

Every property is inspected by our own experienced property managers.

There are cottages stretching from historic Hadrian’s Wall in the south, northwards into the rugged open landscapes of the Northumberland National Park and the Scottish Borders and from the Kielder Forest in the east to the magnificent Northumberland coast. A region of the UK that is blessed with more than its fair share of natural beauty and makes for the ideal self catering location, with a pristine coastline of quiet, clean sandy beaches and pretty fishing villages. Inland there are the wide open spaces of rolling moorland, forests and ancient village settlements. Find your perfect cottage

Escape the ordinary

Fabulous interiors, amazing attention to detail, and a signature concierge service combine to provide the best luxury self catering service in Northumberland.

Everything you need to chose your perfect holiday home

Re discover home soil in Northumberland

Going abroad is tricky to say the least this year. It's no wonder people are re-discovering home soil and looking to the UK for an unforgettable staycation. Who needs to go overseas when you have staggering beaches, fascinating history, incredible wildlife, and diverse landscapes all on your doorstep?

Stone cottages with crackling log burners, self-catering apartments with beachfront terraces, trendy townhouses beside bustling high streets and rustic, countryside barn conversions. Northumberland has it all, ready for your self-catered stay.

Great adventures need planning

Stay Northumbria is a local family run Northumberland Holiday Cottage company, passionate about helping visitors choose the best self catering holiday cottage in Northumberland - on the coast or in the country.

We offer you everything from a quaint fisherman's cottage for two, to family holiday cottages, and large holiday houses for extended families and groups. These together with spacious apartments and houses which have attained 5* Visit England ratings, offer simplicity to luxury, a real 'home from home' for individual travellers, couples, families and larger groups and dog & pet friendly holiday cottages too.

Discerning travellers and guests return year after year

Our hand-picked portfolio of design-led and individually styled holiday cottages takes you on a journey through the North East of England, from the Scottish Borders to Northumberland’s coast and down to the vibrancy and culture of Newcastle and Durham.

Step inside one of Coastal retreats holiday cottages and be inspired. They are more than just a home from home. Both stylish and individual, their cottages will leave you with a longing to return and some exceptional memories to treasure. Explore now

Luxury Holiday Cottages set in stunning landscaped gardens

With 15 self-catering holiday cottages, a Treehouse and 3 Hideaways in Northumberland, all based on a beautiful 360 acre farm near Alnwick and Morpeth, with acres of woodland and marvellous views to the Northumberland coast and Cheviot Hills you’d be a fool to miss out. Whether visiting coastal attractions such as Bamburgh and Lindisfarne or exploring the National Park, our location is perfect for a cottage holiday in Northumberland.As the only double winner of England’s Self Catering Holiday of the Year and winner of many other major awards, Beacon Hill Farm offers outstanding luxury holiday cottages in Northumberland.

Luxury in Northumberland

In 2020 after the lockdown and with oversees travel restricted the Great British Staycation became a reality with cottages being booked up for the whole year within hours. We expect the same this time so our advice first and foremost is to book early and benefit from a wider choice of properties as well as some bargains to be had.

With so many of us unable to see much of our family and friends in 2020 why not book one of a very special, luxury, large property for extended family and friends in 2021. There’s a wide range of big properties that can accommodate larger groups in some incredible locations. Fabulous facilities and plenty of space to celebrate a special occasion or to simply get together for a holiday or short break.

Check out the range of cottages in Northumberland trough Handpicked cottages

Create lasting memories

Grace Darling Holidays has over 40 years of experience in offering individually styled cottages for your perfect getaway to the North East of England. We are experts in creating that home from home stay and offer beautiful self-catering coastal retreats along the picturesque Northumberland coast.

Picturesque Northumberland in the North East of England is a memorable destination for visitors of all ages. Made all the more special when you stay in a cottage recommended by Grace Darling Holidays. Each stunning location is the perfect base for travellers to begin their adventures and explorations of what the area have to offer.

Take a look at the impressive range of holiday homes and start planning your idyllic trip now.

