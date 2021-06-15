Occupying a spectacular setting on a private estate near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, Chateau Wartle is a one-of-a-kind holiday home perfect to catch up with friends and family on a post-lockdown staycation.

Originally built in the 12th century, the fairytale residence is surrounded by magical woodland and sleeps up to 14 guests in eight opulent bedrooms, with a choice of six elegant bathrooms.

The public rooms are drenched in style and luxury, striking a perfect balance between traditional and modern.

There’s a cosy library, a games room, a gorgeously grand drawing room with wood-burner, a double Aga-equipped kitchen and a stunningly indulgent dining room with original artworks hanging on the walls.

Outside there’s a manicured lawn for the kids to play on, a barbecue, and seating for an alfresco feast.

Chateau Wartle is available from £6,562 for a seven night stay and can be booked at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Sleep like a king or queen The chateau has eight sumptious bedrooms for guests to choose from - all immaculately decorated. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Stylish The decor is a perfect mix of historical and contemporary, with gorgeous design touches in every room. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. Bathe in opulence Each of the five stunning bathrooms has its own unique design, finished to the highest of standards. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Regal relaxation You'll certainly feel like royalty when you relax in the imposing and impressive drawing room. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo