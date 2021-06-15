Holiday like royalty: This incredible Scottish chateau might be the ultimate in luxury staycations
It might not come cheap, but this lovingly-restored 12th Century castle would certainly give you, your family and friends a break to remember.
Occupying a spectacular setting on a private estate near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, Chateau Wartle is a one-of-a-kind holiday home perfect to catch up with friends and family on a post-lockdown staycation.
Originally built in the 12th century, the fairytale residence is surrounded by magical woodland and sleeps up to 14 guests in eight opulent bedrooms, with a choice of six elegant bathrooms.
The public rooms are drenched in style and luxury, striking a perfect balance between traditional and modern.
There’s a cosy library, a games room, a gorgeously grand drawing room with wood-burner, a double Aga-equipped kitchen and a stunningly indulgent dining room with original artworks hanging on the walls.
Outside there’s a manicured lawn for the kids to play on, a barbecue, and seating for an alfresco feast.
Chateau Wartle is available from £6,562 for a seven night stay and can be booked at www.hostunusual.com.
