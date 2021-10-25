Are you looking for a local place to relax with the family later this year? Then you’ll be pleased to know Scotland is currently the top pick when it comes to booking a stay at home vacation in 2021.

Looking for inspiration? Then look no further, as we’ve put together this list of 10 unique cottages that are available to book right.

All these rentals are available to rent via Unique Cottages.

1. Corrunich Cottage Complete with a pool room, this quaint and peaceful cottage is situated in whisky country, and surrounded by the hills near Tomintoul. Photo: Unique Cottages Photo Sales

2. The Sea Loft This gorgeous cottage is in an impressive stone building at the quiet harbour's edge in Cellardyke, just seven miles south of St Andrews and an hour and a half hour's drive north from the Capital. Photo: Unique Cottages Photo Sales

3. Windgill Cottage Located on Birthwood Farm, this is one of the most sought-after cottages in the south of Scotland. Standing on it's own in glorious hill country, it sits beside a very quiet farm road that leads only to a beautiful reservoir. Photo: Unique Cottages Photo Sales

4. Tarken Lodge This fabulous detached lodge resides in on a gorgeous woodland setting, positioned on the hillside, you can make the most of the wonderful views out over Loch Earn, on the outskirts of St Fillans in Perthshire. Photo: Unique Cottages Photo Sales