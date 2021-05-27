Named Curved Stone House and Treetop House, the two retreats were designed by Hebridean architect Stuart Bagshaw and built by the owners and a team of local craftspeople.

Created from from stone, turf and grass, they blend seamlessly into their surroundings, while the interiors comfortably sleep four in surprisingly modern surroundings.

There’s a large living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, a private terrace, a fully equipped kitchen and a private sauna for the ultimate in relaxation.

Curved Stone House sleeps four in two double/twin bedrooms with two bathrooms, while the slightly smaller Treetop house sleeps three in one double and one single, with one bathroom.

Both have stunning views over Loch Broom, with underfloor heating and wood burners to keep things toasty.

The Ullapool Hill Path network is on your doorstep so there are plenty of options for long secluded walks, while it’s a popular spot for sea kayaking where you might see seals, otters, dolphins and whales.

The village of Ullapool offers a selection of shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

You can book at stay at The Stonehouses at www.hostunusual.com.

Tranquil The cute cottages are set admist trees and verdant countryside.

All mod cons The living area is spacious, light and comfortable.

Beautiful inside and out Ample outdoor space means you can take advantage of good weather

Luxurious The bathroom in Curved Stone House features a stunning free-standing bath.