The two Stonehouses provide the perfect Highland escape for up to four people.

Highland staycations: This pair of quirky and stylish Stonehouses offer a luxurious getaway with spectacular loch views and a sauna

Just 10 minutes walk from the centre of Ullapool, these 5-star holiday homes combine peaceful wilderness with village convenience.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 1:12 pm

Named Curved Stone House and Treetop House, the two retreats were designed by Hebridean architect Stuart Bagshaw and built by the owners and a team of local craftspeople.

Created from from stone, turf and grass, they blend seamlessly into their surroundings, while the interiors comfortably sleep four in surprisingly modern surroundings.

There’s a large living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, a private terrace, a fully equipped kitchen and a private sauna for the ultimate in relaxation.

Curved Stone House sleeps four in two double/twin bedrooms with two bathrooms, while the slightly smaller Treetop house sleeps three in one double and one single, with one bathroom.

Both have stunning views over Loch Broom, with underfloor heating and wood burners to keep things toasty.

The Ullapool Hill Path network is on your doorstep so there are plenty of options for long secluded walks, while it’s a popular spot for sea kayaking where you might see seals, otters, dolphins and whales.

The village of Ullapool offers a selection of shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants.

You can book at stay at The Stonehouses at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Tranquil

The cute cottages are set admist trees and verdant countryside.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

2. All mod cons

The living area is spacious, light and comfortable.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

3. Beautiful inside and out

Ample outdoor space means you can take advantage of good weather

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

4. Luxurious

The bathroom in Curved Stone House features a stunning free-standing bath.

Photo: www.hostunusual.com

