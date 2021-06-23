Harry Potter Scotland tour: 11 great hotels to stay in while you follow in the footsteps of JK Rowling's boy wizard
There’s plenty of comfortable accommodation available for those wanting to see the key locations where Harry, Ron and Hermione’s cinematic adventures are set.
It’s been over 20 years since Edinburgh’s JK Rowling introduced the world to Harry Potter with the first book in her hugely successful seven volume series.
Since then there has been no let-up in the popularity of Harry’s adventures, with a range of spin-offs, endless merchandise, a theme park and a money-spinning series of blockbuster feature films continuing to attract new fans.
Famously the author started writing the books in an Edinburgh coffee shop and many scenes in the films also feature Scotland – making the country a must-visit destination for Potter fans around the world.
For those looking to take a trip into the world of Harry Potter, here are 11 hotels that provide a perfect – and comfortable – base for adventures.
They can all be booked on www.booking.com.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.