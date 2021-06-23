It’s been over 20 years since Edinburgh’s JK Rowling introduced the world to Harry Potter with the first book in her hugely successful seven volume series.

Since then there has been no let-up in the popularity of Harry’s adventures, with a range of spin-offs, endless merchandise, a theme park and a money-spinning series of blockbuster feature films continuing to attract new fans.

Famously the author started writing the books in an Edinburgh coffee shop and many scenes in the films also feature Scotland – making the country a must-visit destination for Potter fans around the world.

For those looking to take a trip into the world of Harry Potter, here are 11 hotels that provide a perfect – and comfortable – base for adventures.

Balmoral Hotel Splash out for a stay in Edinburgh's luxurious Balmoral Hotel where JK Rowling stayed as she finished the final book in the series, marking the occasion by inscribing a message onto a marble bust - still on display in what is now 'The JK Rowling Suite'. A short walk away is the Elephant House cafe, which the author visited while writing the books.

The Prince's House Hotel Located close to Loch Shiel, the Prince's House is just a short walk away from the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct - now globally famous for carrying Harry and friends to school on the Hogwart's Express. For un unforgettable experice, book seats on the Jacobite Steam Train, which travels from Fort William to Mallaig over the viaduct.

Bridge of Orchy Hotel The Bridge of Orchy Hotel is situated in a picturesque village near Rannoch Moor - the spectacular landscape where Death Eaters board the train in Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

The Richmond House Hotel Stay in the Richmond House Hotel, in Bo'ness, and you can visit the nearby Bo'ness Motor Museum, home to Ron Weasley's turquoise 1962 Ford Anglia that starred in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.