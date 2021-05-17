Some of the magical lochside locations used in the Harry Potter films.

Harry Potter Scotland: These are the picturesque lochs featured in the magical film series

A trip to Scotland to see the numerous locations featured in the Harry Potter films is a dream holiday for the millions of fans of the boy wizard all over the world.

Meanwhile, for those of us lucky enough to live in Scotland, these parts of the Potter cinematic universe make for fun day trips or staycations sure to delight those brought up on the films.

Here are five beautiful Scottish lochs that star in the movies following the magican adventures of Harry and his friends.

1. Loch Shiel

A visit to Loch Shiel 20km west of Fort William in the Highlands will also take in the nearby Glenfinnan Viaduct that the Hogwarts Express famously crosses on its way to the magical school.

2. Loch Shiel

In the films Loch Shiel is known as the Black Lake.

3. Loch Etive

Loch Etive is a 30km-long sea loch in Argyll and Bute that is considered to be one of the most beautiful in Scotland and which played an important role in the Harry Potter films.

4. Loch Etive

Loch Etive featured in the scene where Harry, Ron and Hermione escape from the bank of Gringotts on the back of a dragon after taking the Cup of Helga Hufflepuff. They land in this loch when they leap off the flying beast.

