Harry Potter Scotland: These are the picturesque lochs featured in the magical film series
A trip to Scotland to see the numerous locations featured in the Harry Potter films is a dream holiday for the millions of fans of the boy wizard all over the world.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:00 pm
Meanwhile, for those of us lucky enough to live in Scotland, these parts of the Potter cinematic universe make for fun day trips or staycations sure to delight those brought up on the films.
Here are five beautiful Scottish lochs that star in the movies following the magican adventures of Harry and his friends.
Page 1 of 3