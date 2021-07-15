The lucky winners will be entitled to free rail travel anywhere across Britain for 12 months.

To enter the competition, passengers need to visit https://backontrack.nationalrail.co.uk/#/competition between Monday and midnight on October 7 and say why they deserve to win the prize.

Train operators are giving away 12 “golden tickets”.

A survey of 2,781 adults across the UK commissioned by the rail industry indicated that 28% of people have not taken any annual leave at all this year.

Nearly one in four (24%) of those respondents said they are waiting for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted before they book time off.

The poll also suggested that 47% of working adults have worked longer than their normal hours during the pandemic.

