The Ava Rose is a converted oil rig rescue pod that sleep two, moored just outside the city at Bowling Harbour on the historic Forth & Clyde Canal.

The brightly-coloured craft may be small but it has everything you'll need for a relaxing break and plenty of quirky design flourishes.

There's a wood-burner to keep things toasty, a kitchen area with a hob and fridge, a compact shower room and a comfy bed.

If you’re looking for something a little closer to the city centre, Gerda of Glasgow is a beautiful Dutch barge moored at Spiers Wharf on the Forth & Clyde, a peaceful spot you’d never guess is just a short walk from Sauchiehall Street.

Inside there are stylish wooden floors, a wood-burner, two stylish bathrooms and a gadget-packed kitchen.

Sleeping up to four people, there’s a kingsize bed and two singles to curl up on.

Both properties can be booked on www.hostunusual.com.

Front door The Ava Rose oil rig escape pob has been lovingly-converted to create a comfortable haven.

Toasty A wood burned keeps the pod warm if the Scottish weather turns cold.

A warm welcome The Ava Rose has plenty of quirky design touches.

Sitting room Inside is surprisingly spacious.