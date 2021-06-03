Glasgow canal staycations: rent a quirky converted oil rig rescue pod or a pretty Dutch barge near the city centre
With Euro 2020 set to arrive in Glasgow next week, here are a couple of the more unusual accommodation options the city offers.
The Ava Rose is a converted oil rig rescue pod that sleep two, moored just outside the city at Bowling Harbour on the historic Forth & Clyde Canal.
The brightly-coloured craft may be small but it has everything you'll need for a relaxing break and plenty of quirky design flourishes.
There's a wood-burner to keep things toasty, a kitchen area with a hob and fridge, a compact shower room and a comfy bed.
If you’re looking for something a little closer to the city centre, Gerda of Glasgow is a beautiful Dutch barge moored at Spiers Wharf on the Forth & Clyde, a peaceful spot you’d never guess is just a short walk from Sauchiehall Street.
Inside there are stylish wooden floors, a wood-burner, two stylish bathrooms and a gadget-packed kitchen.
Sleeping up to four people, there’s a kingsize bed and two singles to curl up on.
Both properties can be booked on www.hostunusual.com.