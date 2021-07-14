Garmin, the sat-nav experts, have decided to help holidaymakers retrace the history of the Great British Holiday with Garmin Camper

While the situation on travelling abroad constantly changes, Brits, not to be deterred from our summer holidays, have decided to stay closer to home; reacquainting ourselves with locations and resorts from within our own fair shores this year.

But where to go and what to see?

Garmin, the sat-nav experts, have decided to help holidaymakers retrace the history of the Great British Holiday with Garmin Camper GPS Sat-Nav’s Trip Down Memory Lane. With the Camper’s advanced GPS navigators, specifically designed for the camping and caravanning lifestyle, a route has been mapped out taking in some of the UK’s best holidaying history, capturing the adventure of the open road. Here they’ve outlined their favourite route to see some of the Best of British this summer.

South Coast Seaside Sojourn

Our route starts on the south coast with one of the UK’s most popular seaside towns, and first holiday locations – Brighton. You can take a trip into the bustling city, but why not check out Brighton Caravan Club Site, located a short walk from Brighton’s charming Marina, as your camping base? Follow in the footsteps of the Prince Regent and explore the amazing Brighton Pavilion before going up BA’s 450-foot 1360 viewing tower for panoramic views of the resort.

Steamboats, Architecture and Creativity

From Brighton, you can head along the coast road, via Eastbourne, Hastings, Folkstone and Dover before hitting Margate – and checking out its pier – a big enabler of holiday travel in the 1800s as it became a stop for the steamboats bringing thousands of holiday makers from London.

Spend the day enjoying Margate’s world-famous funfair, before camping at Hawk Place Camping, close to the beach, in the beautiful countryside and home to stunning sunsets that apparently inspired J M W Turner. Margate is a great example of a resort turned around, now home to galleries and small creative businesses.

From Margate, why not hop over the Queen Elizabeth Bridge to Essex and visit another of the UK’s very first holiday destinations – Southend-On-Sea – which was one of the pioneers in building out its architecture to accommodate leisure travellers. The pier at Southend-On-Sea another used for steamships from the Thames bringing Londoners to the resort. After enjoying some fish and chips, head to The Lake at Nine Acres Campsite, an idyllic site with six acres of land and make camp for the night.

From New Favourites To The Originals

From Southend, you are going to head up through Essex and Suffolk’s AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) to the Norfolk coast and to one of this year’s most popular holiday destinations – Great Yarmouth. But rather than jostling for a B&B after enjoying the town’s ‘Golden Mile’ seafront, which has seen a resurgence this year and was at the heart of the great British holiday in its prime, you’ll be staying at the Wild Duck Touring and Camping – a campsite four miles out of town and in the beautiful Norfolk Broads.

After all that sea air, it will be time to come back in land – and visit one of the towns that kicked off the very essence of holidaying. A drive to the Spa town of Buxton, where the sick would come to regain their health, before people realised they enjoyed the trip out of the city so much, they started doing it for leisure purposes. Make sure to drink some of the rejuvenating spa water before heading to Buxton Caravan Club Site to enjoy the campsite facilities there.

Northern Delights

Now it’s time to experience a Northern seaside town – just like the Lancashire Mill town workers would have done, using the new railways lines at the start of the 20th century. Take your pick from the delights of Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach or Morecambe, soon to be home of the Eden Project of the North – or visit both – before setting up overnight at the Little Acre Holiday Park a peaceful, rural setting for the Lakes or Dales. Morecambe was one of the hardest hit resorts from overseas travel, but it is bouncing back with developments such as the refurbished art deco ‘Midland’ hotel.

Next up, you are off to see the beautiful Lake District – a big favourite of staycaytioners this summer. Whether visiting Windermere, Kendal, Ambleside or Ullswater, you’ll be spoilt for stopping points here. We would recommend trying Low Wray Campsite in Ambleside, nestled on the western shoreline of Lake Windermere.

The Lake District was the inspiration for the establishment of the National Trust, leading to it becoming a hot spot of dispute between conservationists and developers since the 19th century.

To finish the trip, you’ll be heading up into Scotland where you’ll visit Dumfries. The spa town was one of the first places Scots would travel to as a relaxing holiday destination – and who can blame them when you can pitch up in the beautiful Galloway Forest Park after? We’d suggest Barnsoul Caravan Park, sitting amongst 80 acres of woodlands, paddocks, ponds, farmland and family friendly adventure!

Plan your own

Plot out this route, or create your own Trip Down Memory Lane with the Garmin Camper GPS Sat-Nav.

With custom camper routing, which considers the size and weight of your motorhome or caravan to find the best routes, extra-large 8” and 10” sat-nav display with portrait or landscape view and a directory of Camper parks and services, the Garmin Camper is the perfect companion to your next Great British adventure.

The newly launched CamperVan, designed for adventurous travel in smaller vans, comes with a “6.95 screen and includes Michelin Green Guide to enhance spontaneous travel. Camper 890 (8” screen) currently on promotion for £399.99 at Garmin.co.uk. Camper 1090 (10” screen): currently on promotion for £559.99 at Garmin.co.uk. CamperVan (6.95” screen) is on sale for £259.99 at Garmin.co.uk.