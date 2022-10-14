Free Activities in the Borders 2022: Here are 10 school holiday treats you can enjoy in the Borders that won't cost you a penny
With the cost of living crisis continuing, Scotland’s beautiful Borders offers a number of family activities that won’t get you reaching for your wallet.
Families across the country might be tight ening their belts but that doesn’t mean day trips and short breaks have to stop.
With a little planning it’s possible to see some of the country’s most beautiful spots – and enjoy a range of activities – with no need for expensive admission fees or tickets.
The Borders has a host of options for those looking for a free day out – including some of Scotland’s top tourist attractions.
Here are 10 options for the October half terms holidays.
Read more:
Top Museums In Scotland 2022: These are the 11 most highly rated Scottish museums and art galleries according to online reviews