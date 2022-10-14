1. Mary Queen of Scots' Visitor Centre

Re-opened earlier this year, the Mary Queen of Scots’ Visitor Centre is situated in a 16th century tower house in the centre of historic and has free admission. It tells the story of Scotland’s tragic queen, who spent time in Jedburgh in 1566. Enjoy a fine display of paintings, objects and textiles associated with the monarch, along with interactive displays.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images