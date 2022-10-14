News you can trust since 1817
You can have a great day out in the Scottish Borders without spending any money.

Free Activities in the Borders 2022: Here are 10 school holiday treats you can enjoy in the Borders that won't cost you a penny

With the cost of living crisis continuing, Scotland’s beautiful Borders offers a number of family activities that won’t get you reaching for your wallet.

By David Hepburn
3 minutes ago

Families across the country might be tight ening their belts but that doesn’t mean day trips and short breaks have to stop.

With a little planning it’s possible to see some of the country’s most beautiful spots – and enjoy a range of activities – with no need for expensive admission fees or tickets.

The Borders has a host of options for those looking for a free day out – including some of Scotland’s top tourist attractions.

Here are 10 options for the October half terms holidays.

1. Mary Queen of Scots' Visitor Centre

Re-opened earlier this year, the Mary Queen of Scots’ Visitor Centre is situated in a 16th century tower house in the centre of historic and has free admission. It tells the story of Scotland’s tragic queen, who spent time in Jedburgh in 1566. Enjoy a fine display of paintings, objects and textiles associated with the monarch, along with interactive displays.

2. Take a walk around the Leaderfoot Viaduct

The Leaderfoot Viaduct, also known as the Drygrange Viaduct, is a spectacular structure spanning the River Tweed near Melrose. There's free parking nearby and a walk that takes you to an old stone briodge with amazing views of the viaduct, as well as the site of a Roman fort.

3. Hit the beach

Coldingham Bay is on the beautiful East Berwickshire coast a short walk from pretty Coldingham Village. Holding the top Marine Conservation Society award for water quality, it's one of the cleanest beaches in the UK and there are public toilets. On a summy autumn day there are few better spots for a picnic in the area.

4. Seal the deal in Eyemouth

Eyemouth is a lovely coastal town which is well worth a few hours of your time. The harbour is the focus of the community and is home to a colony of seals which seem to have very little fear of humans.

