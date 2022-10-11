Families across the country might be tightening their belts but that doesn’t mean day trips and short breaks have to stop.
With a little planning it’s possible to see some of the country’s most beautiful spots – and enjoy a range of activities – with no need for expensive admission fees or tickets.
Here are 10 options for the October half terms holidays.
1. The National Museum of Scotland
Even if you've been numerous times in the past, there's always something new to discover in the National Museum of Scotland, on the city's Chambers Street. Youngsters particularly love the huge natural history section, with everything from dinosaur skeletons to whales.
Photo: National World
2. The Royal Botanic Gardens
Set in over 70 acres of beautiful landscape and just one mile north of the city centre, the Royal Botanic Gardens offer superb panoramic views of the city skyline featuring Edinburgh Castle. The Botanics, as the garden is affectionately known locally, is breathtaking at any time of year. Garden highlights include the Rock Garden, the Alpine Houses, Woodland Garden, Pond, the Arboretum or tree collection, the Chinese Hillside, the Rhododendron Collection and the Scottish Native Plants Collection in the Heath Garden.
Photo: The Royal Botanic Gardens
3. Greyfriars Kirkyard
Greyfriars Kirkyard, just next to the famous statue of Greyfriars Bobby, is one of the most interesting historical spots in Edinburgh - and is free to wander around. Find the graves of famous former Edinburgh residents including Bobby himself, alongside the likes of poet William McGonagall. And, while J.K. Rowling has denied she was inspired by the graveyard, keen-eyed Harry Potter fans will spot a host of familiar names on the gravestones, including Potter, Moodie, Charles Black and Tom Riddle. There's also the small matter of it being known as one of the the most haunted graveyards in the world...
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Climb a volcano
Visible from across the city, it's amazing how many Edinburgh residents have never climbed the dormant volcano of Arthur's Seat. It's the most popular tourist attraction in the city with visitors and there are a number of routes up to the summit depending on how adventurous you are feeling. Along the way you can enjoy the sights of the 15th century St. Anthony’s Chapel, Salisbury Crags, and Duddingston Loch - along with the incredible views of Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images