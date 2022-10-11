3. Greyfriars Kirkyard

Greyfriars Kirkyard, just next to the famous statue of Greyfriars Bobby, is one of the most interesting historical spots in Edinburgh - and is free to wander around. Find the graves of famous former Edinburgh residents including Bobby himself, alongside the likes of poet William McGonagall. And, while J.K. Rowling has denied she was inspired by the graveyard, keen-eyed Harry Potter fans will spot a host of familiar names on the gravestones, including Potter, Moodie, Charles Black and Tom Riddle. There's also the small matter of it being known as one of the the most haunted graveyards in the world...

Photo: Canva/Getty Images