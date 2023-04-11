These hotels are the best of the best according to the AA’s team of expert inspectors.

There are a number of different rating systems when it comes to hotels – but the the AA’s ultimate five star rating is one of the most well respected in the industry.

Only 63 hotels in the whole of the UK have been awarded the accolade, which recognises excellent levels of quality throughout a hotel, including outstanding levels of hospitality and service.

The ratings are updated on an annual basis, with Scotland currently having a total of nine establishments on the list.

Here are all nine – and how much it would cost you to book a room for two over a weekend (Friday and Saturday nights) in May.

1 . The Balmoral Hotel One of two AA Five Star hotels in Edinburgh, The Balmoral is located right in the centre of the Scottish Capital, on Princes Street. The inspectors praised the "prestigious hotel with a castle view and a top notch whisky bar". A two night weekend stay in May will cost you £576.

2 . Prestonfield House Another Edinburgh hotel renowned for luxury is the Prestonfield House Hotel, described by AA inspectors as a "comfortable town house hotel with dramatic furnishings". A Friday and Saturday night stay in May for a couple costs a hefty £1,125 - although that does at least include breakfast.

3 . Old Course Hotel You can expect to pay around £1,078 - including breakfast for a weekend stay at the iconic hotel overlooking the home of golf in St Andrews, Fife. The AA inspector said that it is "a must-visit for golfers in search of luxury and comfort".

4 . Inverlochy Castle Hotel Located in sprawling grounds near Fort William, the Inverlochy Castle Hotel is the last word in Highland comfort. The AA inspector describes it as "an imposing castle against a backdrop of Ben Nevis with a grand interior". Expect two nights to cost you an eye-watering £2,560.