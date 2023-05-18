If you’ve ever fancied living like royalty for a few days then this could be the staycation for you.

Thirlestane Castle is one of the oldest and finest inhabited castles in Scotland and dates back to 1590 when it was built on the site of former fortifications going back centuries further.

Located a mile outside the Borders town of Lauder, it’s the perfect base for exploring this pretty part of Scotland – with Edinburgh just a 20 minute drive away.

It has stayed within the ownership of the Maitland ever since who live there to this day, but part of the building is now open to the public, and the entire South WIng is available to rent.

Made up of five sumptious dog-friendly one, two and three bedroomed suites, guest can either rent one or splash out and take over the whole wing which sleeps up to 16 people.

All the apartments are uniquely decorated with antiques, artwork and artefacts – from the Glenburnie suite with its calming green and pink bedroom and a dressing table made from a spinet harpsicord, to the roll-top baths in the Sculleries and Lauderdale suites, and the statement furniture and paintings of the historic Earl & Countess suite.

Each suite comes with its own kitchen, but groups might like to make use of the option to have award winning caterers to cook for them in the Victorian Kitchen.

And if you’re renting the whole castle, then all 16 guests can gather around the huge table in the painting-lined State Room.

No two stays will be the same, with guests offered a variet of add-on experience, including food hampers, spa treatments and country pursuits within the castle. grounds. You can even arrive to a welcome from a bagpiper.

It is available to book from www.hostunusual.com.

